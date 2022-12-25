Hundreds of guns were stolen out of cars and homes in Denver in 2022 — some of which ended up in the hands of juveniles, according to Denver police. Overall gun thefts in the city have increased by 85% since 2019, data shows. Nearly 1,000 guns were stolen from cars, cars that were stolen and homes that were burglarized. And there have been six accidental shootings as a result of juveniles gaining access to a weapon inside of a home — four of those incidents were fatal just this year alone, said Ron Thomas, police chief at the Denver Police Department.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO