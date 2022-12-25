ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont traffic warrants more than triple since 2019

The number of open traffic warrants in Longmont has more than tripled since 2019, according to court data obtained by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. The Longmont cases include people who fail to appear in court, fail to pay fines, those who fled the scene or people whose whereabouts are unknown.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Man allegedly killed by roommate identified

CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Police: Man dead after being shot by officers in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police in northern Colorado on Tuesday after refusing to comply with officers' commands, authorities said. Police in Greeley encountered the armed man while responding to a call for medical assistance at around 12:30 a.m. but the man was not involved in the medical call, said Cmdr. Aaron Lopez of the Windsor Police Department, part of a team of area law enforcement agencies that is investigating the shooting.
GREELEY, CO
denverite.com

Hundreds of guns were stolen from cars, homes in Denver in 2022. Here’s how Denver police say you can safeguard firearms.

Hundreds of guns were stolen out of cars and homes in Denver in 2022 — some of which ended up in the hands of juveniles, according to Denver police. Overall gun thefts in the city have increased by 85% since 2019, data shows. Nearly 1,000 guns were stolen from cars, cars that were stolen and homes that were burglarized. And there have been six accidental shootings as a result of juveniles gaining access to a weapon inside of a home — four of those incidents were fatal just this year alone, said Ron Thomas, police chief at the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself

DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

1 hurt, 1 arrested in north Fort Collins shooting

One man was hurt and another arrested after a shooting in broad daylight in north Fort Collins. It happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of North College Avenue. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital. Police said the victim and the suspect knew one another.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Drug dealer sentenced to probation after woman overdosed on fentanyl

DENVER — A man who was arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose in Louisville has been sentenced to two years of probation. Court records show Orlando "Lando" Anglada, 31, pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge Wednesday and was immediately sentenced. Police said an officer found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS News

Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium

One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
DENVER, CO
