Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longmont traffic warrants more than triple since 2019
The number of open traffic warrants in Longmont has more than tripled since 2019, according to court data obtained by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. The Longmont cases include people who fail to appear in court, fail to pay fines, those who fled the scene or people whose whereabouts are unknown.
Man killed in Aurora shooting, police investigating
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning near East Alameda and South Peoria.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect
Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
FOX21News.com
Man allegedly killed by roommate identified
CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day.
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
Armed robbery call ends in police pursuit, shooting in Commerce City
The Thornton Police Department said around 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 12040 on Colorado Boulevard.
2 bank robbery suspects arrested after pursuit, shooting involving Thornton officers
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two bank robbery suspects were taken to a hospital after a pursuit, crash and a shooting involving officers on Tuesday, the Thornton Police Department said. Police said the incident began at the Wells Fargo at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. A male and female...
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall shooter had previously threatened wife
THORNTON, Colo. — The man who killed his wife and then himself at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Christmas morning had threatened to shoot his wife and former co-workers about a year before the violence unfolded. That new information comes from court filings obtained by 9NEWS.
Greeley police shoot, kill armed suspect who refused commands, officials say
An allegedly armed suspect is dead after he was shot and killed by Greeley police overnight, according to officials investigating the shooting.
Teenage homicide victim identified, police searching for suspect SUV
A homicide investigation is underway after police found the body of a teenage girl in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The girl has been identified by her family.
Police: Man dead after being shot by officers in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police in northern Colorado on Tuesday after refusing to comply with officers' commands, authorities said. Police in Greeley encountered the armed man while responding to a call for medical assistance at around 12:30 a.m. but the man was not involved in the medical call, said Cmdr. Aaron Lopez of the Windsor Police Department, part of a team of area law enforcement agencies that is investigating the shooting.
denverite.com
Hundreds of guns were stolen from cars, homes in Denver in 2022. Here’s how Denver police say you can safeguard firearms.
Hundreds of guns were stolen out of cars and homes in Denver in 2022 — some of which ended up in the hands of juveniles, according to Denver police. Overall gun thefts in the city have increased by 85% since 2019, data shows. Nearly 1,000 guns were stolen from cars, cars that were stolen and homes that were burglarized. And there have been six accidental shootings as a result of juveniles gaining access to a weapon inside of a home — four of those incidents were fatal just this year alone, said Ron Thomas, police chief at the Denver Police Department.
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
16-year-old found dead on Salida Street in Denver early Monday, police say
The Denver Police Department has identified a 16-year-old found dead in northeast Denver on Monday morning as Tayanna Manuel.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested in north Fort Collins shooting
One man was hurt and another arrested after a shooting in broad daylight in north Fort Collins. It happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of North College Avenue. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital. Police said the victim and the suspect knew one another.
9News
Drug dealer sentenced to probation after woman overdosed on fentanyl
DENVER — A man who was arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose in Louisville has been sentenced to two years of probation. Court records show Orlando "Lando" Anglada, 31, pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge Wednesday and was immediately sentenced. Police said an officer found the victim...
CBS News
Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium
One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, police said. The incident...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0