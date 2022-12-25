ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
KSNT News

1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
TOPEKA, KS
kwos.com

Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case

Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
MISSOURI STATE

