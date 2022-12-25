Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
KCTV 5
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street. Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24. The Overland...
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said 15-year-old Ronnetta Hattley has been located and is safe.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
KC police locate 15-year-old missing since Dec 18
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old missing since Dec. 18. If seen call KCPD.
1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
kwos.com
Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case
Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
KCTV 5
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
Kansas City family loses home on Christmas morning after fire
A Kansas City family of six is now without their home. This comes after a devastating fire on Christmas morning.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
KCTV 5
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMOV
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
kcur.org
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
KCTV 5
Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A local group stepped up to help two kids in need this holiday season. The children, ages 8 and 1, lost their mother to a fatal car crash the day before Thanksgiving. Verma Brown, the founder of the area group “KC Divas,” was a witness to the crash.
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
Comments / 0