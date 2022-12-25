Lakers Vs. Mavericks Preview: L.A. Plays 24th Straight Christmas Day Game; Fourth On The Road Since 2006

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
5 Best Taco Places in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
These are the most read Dallas articles of 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33
NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Wonders Whether LeBron James Will Be A Worse NBA Team Owner Than Michael Jordan
You can't be great at everything in life and Michael Jordan is a great example of that. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but just because you are great at playing basketball, it doesn't mean you're good at running the whole operation. If his...
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mavs Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, two people’s fates just feel connected. You’ve heard the stories before. Two twins are separated at birth. Through a series of unexpected events, they find each other anyway. Whatever you believe, it feels like fate. Sometimes, two NBA players are in a similar situation. It feels like they’re connected, for one reason or another.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Yardbarker
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Yardbarker
Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider
LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Paid $1.4 Million To Get Out Of His Contract With Russian Team, Then Had To Live With His Mom Until He Got It Back
Patrick Beverley has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league throughout his career, often bothering opposing ball handlers. He has developed as a solid 3 and D player and is a valuable complementary player. Even though he is a solid veteran in the league right now, currently...
