How could Achsa Bean have proven herself any further? She hid in British bunkers and subway tunnels from Nazi air attacks, then helped dig casualties out of the rubble. She worked tirelessly in a rural field hospital during heavy fighting, supervising the care of entire wards full of maimed soldiers as well as civilian women and children. She earned a promotion to the rank of major on the strength of her fellow doctors’ recommendation and recruited fellow...

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO