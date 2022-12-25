ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player

Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
BBC

NBA: Zion Williamson scores 43 points as Pelicans beat Timberwolves

Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points as the New Orleans Pelicans mounted a dramatic late rally to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118. Williamson, 22, scored the Pelicans' final 14 points to help them overcome a five-point deficit at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. But his physicality drew...
FOX Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Yardbarker

Embiid's Big Scoring Night Not Enough

Despite having nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, the Wizards would lead the Sixers after the first and most of the game. The Wizards largest lead was 16. Overall, the Wizards and Sixers were evenly matched throughout the game:. Both teams had 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers, and a Free...
