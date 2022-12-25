Read full article on original website
Related
How to Open the Fax Cover Page Editor in Windows 11
Faxing may be a little dated, but some people still prefer it over emails, messages, or phone calls. And Windows 11 comes with the Fax Cover Page Editor, that lets you design a stylish cover page for your next fax.
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
The 4 Best WebP Image Viewers for Windows
The default Photos app on Windows does not support WebP images. Therefore, Windows users need to convert these images to other formats or view them directly in browsers that support them. In addition, we can't edit them in their original format since we can't open them.
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
How to Open the Control Panel as an Administrator in Windows
Have you ever wanted to run the Control Panel as an administrator on Windows? Doing so can give you access to certain configuration options that would otherwise be unavailable. This article will show you how to quickly and easily open the Control Panel with administrative privileges in any Windows version. Let's get started.
3 Ways to Make Windows 11 Start Up Faster
A slow can booting PC can quite literally suck the life out of you. It's frustrating and adversely affects your productivity. While Windows 11 is a game-changer in redefining your user experience, it can become challenging if your PC takes a long time to startup.
How to Set Up a Mobile Hotspot on Windows 11
In today's digital age, almost everything we do on our devices depends on being connected to the internet. If you're unable to get online from your primary device for some reason or another, you'll want to try connecting through a device already connected to the internet.
7 Ways to Fix Notepad Not Opening on Windows
Notepad is a simple text editor app that comes pre-installed on your Windows computer. You can use it to view, create, and edit text files whenever needed. But what if Windows fails to open Notepad and you can't use it?
9 Ways to Fix Mail's Notifications Not Working on Windows
Mail is a built-in Windows application that supports all popular accounts, including Outlook, Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail, and iCloud. It also keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, when those notifications stop working, you could miss out on important or urgent mail.
10 Ways to Open the Disk Defragmenter on Windows
Ever heard of disk defragmentation (disk defrag) before? It's a really handy process that arranges the files on your hard drive so that they're close to each other. Once your data is organized through this process, your device should be able to read it with ease, thus improving your PC's performance.
How to Install Ubuntu Touch on Your Mobile Phone
Smartphones are increasingly invasive, with tracking technology, user accounts, and apps recording your activity. If you're looking for a way to strip things back but still use a smartphone, a Linux phone is an option. But where do you start? The answer may already be in your pocket, thanks to Ubuntu Touch.
How to Stop Windows From Automatically Locking Itself
If your Windows PC is protected by a password, the computer will auto-lock whenever you restart it or put it into Sleep mode. While this auto-locking behavior is a security measure, it can be annoying on occasion.
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu
In search of a good PDF reader for your Ubuntu system? Foxit PDF Reader is easy to install and works fantastically with PDF documents on both Ubuntu and its derivatives.
How to Use the csplit Command to Split Files on Linux
csplit is a popular Linux command-line utility used to split the contents of a file into two. The file you need to alter must be a text file with a ".txt" extension.
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
How to Merge or Delete Duplicate Photos on Your iPhone
There are some iOS features you didn't even know you needed, and this is definitely one of them. iOS 16 has an innovative trick up its sleeve that allows you to merge all duplicate photos and videos within a couple of taps.
How to Fix the "Printmanagement.msc Not Found" Error on Windows
Print management on Windows is a central way to manage your printers and printing options. You can use print management to control which users have access to printers, as well as set printing preferences such as paper size and quality. However, sometimes you may find the print management console missing from your computer. In most cases, the problem occurs after updating Windows to the latest version.
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
How to Change the Time Zone Settings on Windows
Although you can configure Windows to set the correct time zone based on your location, there may be times when you want to change the time zone manually. If you're traveling or need to reflect a different time zone for work, changing your time zone on Windows takes little effort.
How to Create a Project Request Board in Google Sheets
Perhaps you're in a position where you need to ask your coworkers for help or send them assignments, but you're feeling a bit awkward about it—or you just don't care about all the calls and emails back and forth. Why not create a project request board?
