ksl.com
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
KSLTV
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler
MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Humane Society: Increased rabbit hoarding leads to more available for adoption
MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah reports that as a result of increased rabbit hoarding, it has more more rabbits in need of adoption. “HSU has taken in 783 since 2020,” says a news release from the Humane Society of Utah. “The...
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
Rescue teams save dog stranded near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas
The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue saved a dog that was stranded above a frozen waterfall on Christmas Day.
KSLTV
Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings
SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Christmas Miracle: Layton teenager meets her biological family for the very first time
A Layton teenager, Dayana Upchurch, who has never met her biological parents, got to spend Christmas with them for the very first time this year. They’re calling it a Christmas miracle.
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
kjzz.com
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
kjzz.com
Police share resources for victims as domestic violence calls spike during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A spike in domestic violence calls are received during the holiday season, according to Salt Lake City police. There are a number of reasons for the increase — in the winter, people spend more time indoors with the added stress of kids being home from school and extended family coming to town.
KSLTV
West Weber couple shares message of gratitude after house fire
WEBER COUNTY — A couple living in West Weber is trying to find a new place to live after a fire damaged their house on Christmas Eve morning. Kelsee and Carson Bishop’s home of nine months has a long history. The property is owned by Carson’s side of the family.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Sandy cannabis company, attempting to steal CBD gummies
SANDY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into a Sandy cannabis oil extraction plant and attempted to steal about $900 worth of CBD gummies and hemp. Sandy police say Brennen Scott Deherrera forced entry into the business...
ABC 4
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
