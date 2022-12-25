ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
MURRAY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings

SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
PROVO, UT

