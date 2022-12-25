Blizzard Elliott downgraded to winter weather advisory

WZZM-TV photo

The National Weather Service allowed the blizzard warning for West Michigan to expire Saturday evening. In its place is a winter weather advisory, in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Roads will likely remain slick through Monday with additional light snow showers, and temperatures remaining less than 20 degrees through Monday morning.

Winter weather advisory

What: Lake-effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches on Christmas DAy. Winds gusting to 30 mph.

Where: Portions of southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa, Muskegon and Kent counties.

When: Until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Impacts: Plan on icy and snow-covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional details: Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between zero and minus 10 degrees are expected tonight.

Grand Haven forecast

Christmas Day: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. West-northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light west-southwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

OCRC winter storm response update

Christmas Eve update: Ottawa County Road Commission crews continue to respond to the winter weather event that is impacting the region and are doing their best to deal with adverse weather conditions

Some rural routes are still drifted closed and crews are working to open those areas up more.

Overnight plow crews will work through the night to push back primary and local routes as best as possible in advance of day crews coming in.

Day crews will come in early Christmas Day to continue response and try and get rural/subdivision routes opened up more.

Travel warning

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges the public to stay home and not drive unless it is necessary.

If you become stranded or your vehicle becomes disabled, there is a strong likelihood that wrecker services won’t be available to respond and Sheriff’s Office deputies may have difficulty getting to you.

Being stranded in these conditions can be life threatening.