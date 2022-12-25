Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Pennsylvania. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Pennsylvania. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
pahomepage.com
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M
A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
Inside the 14-year battle to secure a water line for fracking’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Pa.
Long-suffering residents of Dimock, Pa, are feeling cautiously optimistic after Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announces a plea deal with a natural gas company. The post Inside the 14-year battle to secure a water line for fracking’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
After near 3 years, Southmont Plaza gains new tenant for empty space
A new tenant is set to join Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township later this winter. Signs in recent weeks have gone up for Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Of Southeastern PA in one of three consecutive empty storefronts next to Frank’s Pizza. Aside from an occasional pop-up store, these sites at the shopping center, 4423 Birkland Place, have sat empty for nearly three years.
Famous Painting of Washington Crossing the Delaware Has Important Bucks County and German Roots
The famous painting has an important connection to Bucks County. A famous painting’s history has an important connection to both Bucks County and Germany, and is now one of America’s best pieces of art. Gillian Brockell wrote about the painting for The Washington Post. “Washington Crossing the Delaware”,...
Owner hopes to sell East Allentown sports bar. Until then, it’s ‘business as usual,’ posting states.
A popular family restaurant and sports bar in East Allentown has been on the sales block for years. But until there’s a definite buyer, it’ll be “business as usual,” the owner of Stahley’s Cellarette recently posted on social media. Stahley’s, 1824-26 Hanover Ave., is listed...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 pharmacies in Berks set to merge
WEST READING, Pa. - We're learning more about the merger happening between two independent pharmacies in Berks County - West Reading Drug Store and Esterbrook Pharmacy. 69 News spoke with the pharmacies' owner, Eric Esterbrook, about the consolidation and what it means for drug prices, prescriptions and the stores' current employees.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
