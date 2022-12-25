Read full article on original website
Valerie G. Davies
Valerie Davies, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 13, 1941, in Lancaster, England, daughter of the late Harry Billings and Ada (Hall) Billings. Valerie was a Christian by faith. She worked as a Caregiver for the elderly most of her life. She took interest in History and Arts. She loved St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided for many years. Valerie was an avid animal lover, she was known for always donating to various animal charities.
Dortha B. Hamilton
ZANESVILLE: Dortha Blair Hamilton, model, artist, interior designer and local TV personality, died December 23rd, 2022 at age 96. She was born July 13, 1926 in Royalton, Kentucky, daughter of the Elmer and Anna Prudence Blair. She attended Grove City High School where she met, and later married, Robert “Bob” Hamilton to whom she was married for 69 years. From 1960 to 1980 Dortha did Rink’s Bargain City commercials on weeknights during the WHIZ TV 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM News broadcasts. She was an artist and craftsman of note, known statewide for flower arranging and was nationally recognized for her macrame wall hangings and fiber constructions. She operated Decorating and Designs by Dortha, an interior design company, for 40 years and continued beautifying residential and commercial interiors well into her 80’s. In the 1960’s she was active in the Zanesville Community Theatre Group and had starring roles in several of their early productions performed at the Liberty Theatre in downtown Zanesville.
Robert C. Miller
Robert Charles Miller, 84 formerly of New Concord, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Frisco, Texas home on December 15th, 2022. Bob was born in Zanesville on September 2nd, 1938, he is the son of the late Lenore (Rowland) and Charles D Miller. Bob grew up in...
Jack L. Taylor
Jack L. Taylor, 81, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born May 2, 1941, in Zanesville to the late Luther and Ruth Elmore Taylor. He was a graduate of Philo High School and retired from Anchor Glass Container. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post #29, VFW Post #1058 and the Local #121, where he served as Union Secretary. He loved mowing grass on his John Deere tractor and watching cartoons with his granddaughters.
Jade Diana Moorehead
Jade Diana Moorehead, 27, of Columbus, passed away on December 26, 2022 at OSU East Hospital. She was born on August 2, 1995 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her children. Zaylinn Sir’Ray Mitchell Thomas, Ky’Lynn Christopher King Cantrell, and Jocelynn Elizabeth Mae Draper. Her mother Jody Fubara of...
Malinda “Linda” D. Hittle
Malinda “Linda” Darlene Hittle, 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 23, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on March 16, 1942, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Louis Frank Nelson and Gladys Mae (Hutton) Nelson. Linda worked for Lear Essex Wire for 30 years, where she retired and later worked at Darrell’s Donuts. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Mary Ellen Madison
Mary Ellen Madison, 70, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born November 24, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona. “A mother like you is rare, one that is so generous, compassionate and kind. A mother like you is what everyone needs but is sometimes hard to find. Nothing can replace a mother like you, now that you’re in heaven, God is lucky to have you too.”
Sandra Dee Noll
Sandra Dee Noll, 63 of Zanesville, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 14, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Pat Misner and Betty (Hoppstetter) Misner. Sandra worked for Avon and The Longaberger Company before she retired.
Steven E. DeGarmo
Steven Eric “Stoney” “Toad” DeGarmo, 61, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born December 18, 1961, in Zanesville to the late Raymond “Chink” and Darla K. Wolfe DeGarmo. He was a 1980 graduate of Crooksville High School. He was a self-taught stone carver and operated Stone Works DeGarmo & Sons. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Larry Hittle Volkswagen Gang. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, being outside, ice sculpting but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Julie Ann Jordan
Julie Ann Jordan , 55 of Norwich died at 7:24 AM Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home following a lengthy illness with diabetes. She was born April 9, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Ronald Adams and Judith “Judy” Wisecarver Adams. Julie was Methodist by faith...
Blood Drive at Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, OH- A construction worker injured while on Interstate 70 on November 30th is recovering from surgery. His wife said her husband needed over 30 units of blood following the accident. In his honor and to promote blood donations the city of Zanesville sponsored a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. Mayor Don Mason himself rolled up his sleeve to donate as a way to pay tribute and said that he was inspired to donate blood because he wanted to pay back the construction worker who was in pain while the community was enjoying the parade..
George W. Scott
George W. Scott, 73, of Belleview, Florida, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Advent Health Care, Ocala, Florida. He was born July 21, 1949 in Zanesville, a son of the late Abe and Patricia Dennis Scott. He retired from Miba Bearings in McConnelsville, was a United States Army Veteran. George was an avid Bengals and Buckeyes fan, loved to fish and golf and spend time with family.
Howard Roman Schoeppner
Howard Roman Schoeppner, age 93 of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southeastern Med in Cambridge, OH. He was born November 20, 1929 in Noble County, OH, a son of the late Albert and Marie Bishop Schoeppner. He served and protected his nation in the US Army....
William “Bill” Lee Brown
William Lee Brown, known affectionately as “Wimla” or “Bill” by his loved ones, 77, of Nashport, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Bill was born April 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Edgar and Dolly Brown, Sr. In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marquetta Brown; five brothers, Junior, Edgar, Jr., Joe, Everett and Leroy; and nine sisters, Violet Scott, Maxine Neal, Pauline Scott, Phyllis Bertrum, Mabel Hobbs, Marie Judy, Marie Brown, Sarah Brown and Myrtle Leatherwood.
Sidney L. Mock
Sidney L. Mock, aged 68 of Chandlersville, passed away at home with loved ones after a brief illness. He was delivered to the arms of our Lord and reunited with his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Mock, on December 25, 2022. He was a member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. He loved being a coal miner for Sidwell Brothers and was proud to say he helped repair the Big Muskie. Later in life, Sid enjoyed the friendships he made while working at Longaberger and New Bakery. He enjoyed being outside and devoting time working on the family farm. In his free time he took pride watching his sons play sports. In retirement he enjoyed going to car shows and watching classic car auctions on the garage TV holding his yorkie Alex. Sid is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Andrea Mock, and his two loving sons, Tony and Cody Mock, both of Chandlersville. Also surviving are two brothers, Steve (Juanita) Mock and Bob (Linda) Mock, and two sisters, Chris (Jeff) Hamill and Susie (Tim) Thompson, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Sid is also survived by several doting pets includind Daisie, Olivia, Snookee, and his very special “Little Dude” Alex. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews Brad Hamill and Kyle Mock. And a special yorkie Mollie.Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 28, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. Dec. 29, 2022 with Chaplain Bill Blair officiating. Burial will be in Chandlersville Cemetery.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa. The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday. The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral...
ZPD K-9 Program Receives Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department has had a K-9 program that assists the officers and serves as an ambassador to the community for nearly 20 years. Tuesday, a longtime, downtown business recognized the significance of the program and donated $15,000. Nestle Purina Zanesville Factory Manager Trevor Morgan...
United Way of MPM Maintains Local 2-1-1 Service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties provides a wide array of services that benefit many area residents, including a telephone number that directs people in need to the appropriate local agencies. United Way of MPM Community Impact Coordinator Katie Grubbs discussed their 2-1-1...
Dog of the Week: Meet Gabby
ZANESVILLE, OH- The new year is approaching and you could start it off by adding a new member to your family. This week’s Dog of the Week doesn’t know a stranger and would love to spend time getting you into shape, by getting you outdoors. Gabby is a 5-year-old terrier mix. She’s spayed and rides well in the car. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Gabby and what she likes to do for fun.
