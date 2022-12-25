Sidney L. Mock, aged 68 of Chandlersville, passed away at home with loved ones after a brief illness. He was delivered to the arms of our Lord and reunited with his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Mock, on December 25, 2022. He was a member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. He loved being a coal miner for Sidwell Brothers and was proud to say he helped repair the Big Muskie. Later in life, Sid enjoyed the friendships he made while working at Longaberger and New Bakery. He enjoyed being outside and devoting time working on the family farm. In his free time he took pride watching his sons play sports. In retirement he enjoyed going to car shows and watching classic car auctions on the garage TV holding his yorkie Alex. Sid is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Andrea Mock, and his two loving sons, Tony and Cody Mock, both of Chandlersville. Also surviving are two brothers, Steve (Juanita) Mock and Bob (Linda) Mock, and two sisters, Chris (Jeff) Hamill and Susie (Tim) Thompson, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Sid is also survived by several doting pets includind Daisie, Olivia, Snookee, and his very special “Little Dude” Alex. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews Brad Hamill and Kyle Mock. And a special yorkie Mollie.Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 28, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. Dec. 29, 2022 with Chaplain Bill Blair officiating. Burial will be in Chandlersville Cemetery.

CHANDLERSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO