Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 16 win over Lions
Joy was aplenty throughout the Carolina Panthers’ Christmas Eve victory over the Detroit Lions. But, there’s always a little humbug to go with the holiday.
So, let’s see who got some sweet gifts and who got some filthy coal from Pro Football Focus for the 37-23 win.
Best of the offense
1. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 89.1
2. WR DJ Moore: 88.3
3. RB D’Onta Foreman: 83.6
4. RB Chuba Hubbard: 74.5
5. QB Sam Darnold: 71.7
No Christmas surprises here. Foreman and Hubbard both hit career-highs in rushing yards—with 165 and 125 yards, respectively.
Darnold turned in what was perhaps his most efficient outing as a Panther, completing 15 of his 22 throws for 250 yards with two total touchdowns.
Worst of the offense
15. RT Taylor Moton: 59.6
16. TE Giovanni Ricci: 58.5
17. OL Cade Mays: 57.7
18. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 53.1
19. TE Ian Thomas: 49.4
Moton and Ekwonu allowed one pressure apiece. The rookie left tackle also registered a less-than-stellar 36.2 pass-blocking grade.
Best of the defense
1. DT Derrick Brown: 89.0
2. DT Bravvion Roy: 87.2
3. LB Damien Wilson: 78.9
4. DT Matt Ioannidis: 77.5
5. S Xavier Woods: 74.9
Brown continued his sparkling campaign, finishing in Carolina’s top five on defense for the ninth time in 2022. He recorded an impressive 90.1 pass-rushing mark.
Worst of the defense
14. DE Henry Anderson: 54.2
15. LB Shaq Thompson: 53.0
16. S Myles Hartsfield: 51.9
17. LB Frankie Luvu: 45.4
18. LB Cory Littleton: 38.7
Thompson and Luvu combined to allow 12 receptions and 103 yards on 14 targets.
