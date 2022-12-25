ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 16 win over Lions

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Joy was aplenty throughout the Carolina Panthers’ Christmas Eve victory over the Detroit Lions. But, there’s always a little humbug to go with the holiday.

So, let’s see who got some sweet gifts and who got some filthy coal from Pro Football Focus for the 37-23 win.

Best of the offense

1. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 89.1

2. WR DJ Moore: 88.3

3. RB D’Onta Foreman: 83.6

4. RB Chuba Hubbard: 74.5

5. QB Sam Darnold: 71.7

No Christmas surprises here. Foreman and Hubbard both hit career-highs in rushing yards—with 165 and 125 yards, respectively.

Darnold turned in what was perhaps his most efficient outing as a Panther, completing 15 of his 22 throws for 250 yards with two total touchdowns.

Worst of the offense

15. RT Taylor Moton: 59.6

16. TE Giovanni Ricci: 58.5

17. OL Cade Mays: 57.7

18. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 53.1

19. TE Ian Thomas: 49.4

Moton and Ekwonu allowed one pressure apiece. The rookie left tackle also registered a less-than-stellar 36.2 pass-blocking grade.

Best of the defense

1. DT Derrick Brown: 89.0

2. DT Bravvion Roy: 87.2

3. LB Damien Wilson: 78.9

4. DT Matt Ioannidis: 77.5

5. S Xavier Woods: 74.9

Brown continued his sparkling campaign, finishing in Carolina’s top five on defense for the ninth time in 2022. He recorded an impressive 90.1 pass-rushing mark.

Worst of the defense

14. DE Henry Anderson: 54.2

15. LB Shaq Thompson: 53.0

16. S Myles Hartsfield: 51.9

17. LB Frankie Luvu: 45.4

18. LB Cory Littleton: 38.7

Thompson and Luvu combined to allow 12 receptions and 103 yards on 14 targets.

