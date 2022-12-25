ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver closes emergency warming centers, continues normal shelter operations

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
 3 days ago
Cots are set up in the outside hallways of the Denver Coliseum, which is being opened as a 24-hour emergency warming shelter on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

As Denver's temperatures continue to climb, the city has closed its emergency warming centers but will keep its emergency shelters open to incoming migrants, according to a news release.

Denver's temperatures are expected to rise back up into the 50s over the next few days, with a high of 60 expected on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Denver outreach teams will continue to connect people with services per normal operations," city officials said.

Friday night, according to the release, 445 people were sheltered in three warming centers at the Denver Coliseum, Downtown Denver YMCA and the McNicol's Building.

Denver activated its emergency warming efforts late Wednesday and city officials said approximately 3,000 people sheltered each night at city and partner-managed facilities.

The city is also continuing to manage immigrants sheltering at two emergency locations and a migrant reception center, according to the release.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the city officials said they had served approximately 2,009 migrants since Dec. 9 and were currently sheltering 487 migrants in city emergency shelters and another 694 in partner emergency shelters.

Overnight Friday, 176 new migrants arrived in Denver, according to the release.

Donations are being excepted at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape Street in Denver on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

