Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
wbut.com
Collection Effort Underway To Help Fire Victims
An effort is underway to help the victims of a fire that destroyed a historic building in West Sunbury. The Thompson Country Market is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. But in addition to the business, there were residents who lived in apartments above the market. Three...
butlerradio.com
One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
Deep-freeze thaw brings busted pipes, busy week for plumbers
The holiday season is busy enough during a normal year. But for plumbers, home heating contractors and emergency responders, the deep freeze over the past few days — and the warmer weather that is on the way — has made things even busier. “I’ve probably had 40 or...
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
wtae.com
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople residents worry about road conditions
After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
Crews battle multiple fires in the greater Pittsburgh area over the holiday weekend
Fire Crews responded to Shaler Area High School on Saturday for a fire alarm activation. They reported the smell of something burning and found activated sprinkler lines. They shut the lines off and cleared a bulk of water damage.
wbut.com
Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling
Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Summer Interns
Cranberry Township is seeking interns for the upcoming summer. Officials say the township will have openings in numerous departments, including police, communications, fire, public works, and more. Students must be enrolled in an education institution seeking either an undergraduate or graduate degree. Applications are due by February 24th. Learn more...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
explore venango
Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire; Firefighter Rushed to Hospital After ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox area family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. The fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. at the home of Andy and Laura Hogue along Ninevah Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Callensburg, Eau Claire, Emlenton, Knox, Parker, Perry Township, Pinegrove...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivers gifts to children on Christmas morning
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Members of the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivered gifts to families on Christmas morning. Firefighters met with staff members of the Beaver Falls Central Elementary School and asked them if they could think of any families they felt would need help to have an extra special Christmas. The staff members identified two families. Both families have children with some additional medical needs. Both families also had two children.
explore venango
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
Comments / 0