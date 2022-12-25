ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sunbury, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wbut.com

Collection Effort Underway To Help Fire Victims

An effort is underway to help the victims of a fire that destroyed a historic building in West Sunbury. The Thompson Country Market is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. But in addition to the business, there were residents who lived in apartments above the market. Three...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople residents worry about road conditions

After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
wbut.com

Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling

Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Cranberry Twp. Seeking Summer Interns

Cranberry Township is seeking interns for the upcoming summer. Officials say the township will have openings in numerous departments, including police, communications, fire, public works, and more. Students must be enrolled in an education institution seeking either an undergraduate or graduate degree. Applications are due by February 24th. Learn more...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivers gifts to children on Christmas morning

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Members of the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivered gifts to families on Christmas morning. Firefighters met with staff members of the Beaver Falls Central Elementary School and asked them if they could think of any families they felt would need help to have an extra special Christmas. The staff members identified two families. Both families have children with some additional medical needs. Both families also had two children.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
CLINTONVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy