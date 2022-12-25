Read full article on original website
Perry's is the worst in price or should I say over price for steak, $200 for two 6oz steak, and that was the cheapest one. 🙄🙄🙄
Lone Star Iced State Of Affairs: How The Artic Blast Struck Texas
We had known about it, we had prepared for it, and of course, we worried about it. The artic blast has come and gone in Texas, and well, even with expectations, the cold certainly made us shiver. Many stories have been published about the cold affecting various parts of our...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
See This Remodeled 1940 Homestead In Hudson, Texas
Looking at the outside of this 2 story home built in 1940, you would not imagine that the inside would be this modern and inviting. I was amazed at all there is to see inside and outside of this over 9 acre property for sale at 5374 HWY 103 West.
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Guy Fieri Has Declared the Best Restaurant in All of Texas
When it comes to the best places to get food, Fieri is our guy. His show, "Diner's Drive In's & Dives" is as iconic as those frosted tips of his. And when he says a certain restaurant takes you to Flavortown, well you listen!. Fieri has been all over the...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas bride scrambles to get her groom to the altar after Southwest cancels his flight days before wedding
DALLAS, Texas — Planning a wedding is plenty stressful on its own. But sprinkle in all this chaos surrounding Southwest Airlines? Well, that is an equation for maximum anxiety. Bride-to-be Wendi Reichstein is at the center of it all as she and her fiance Rabbi Aaron Sataloff face quite...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Texas Liquor Stores Closing Down for 61 Hours This Weekend
Have You Ever Been Mid-Party and You Run Out of Booze?. If you have never experienced that let me just tell you that it is one of the worst feelings ever. The music is playing and everyone is having a great time the drinks are flowing up until someone says "We are out of liquor". That signature cocktail was more of a hit than you thought it would be, and now someone needs to find a liquor store that's open.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
