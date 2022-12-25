49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NFL
Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, turning the page from a disastrous season. The biggest Broncos issues in 2022 came on offense, where Russell Wilson struggled throughout his first season in Denver following his offseason blockbuster trade from Seattle. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
49ers-Raiders Injury Report: Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw don’t practice; Brock Purdy full-go
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. As expected, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice on Wednesday. However, Samuel could return to the practice field on Thursday.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An awards candidate making a surge. -- Whether two high-profile backs are worthy of hefty contracts. -- The latest MVP rankings. But first, zeroing...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire
If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Report hints Denver won’t cut Russell Wilson after firing Nathaniel Hackett
While Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the Broncos, it appears that quarterback Russell Wilson will remain with the Broncos. In their next head coach, the Broncos seem to be looking for a coach that will cater to Wilson’s talent. Denver fired Hackett after going 4-11 through his first 15...
NFL
Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified in the second quarter of Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the immediate aftermath of the hit, James was flagged, then taken into the blue medical tent before walking...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
NFL
Top 11 active locks in the NFL for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Where does J.J. Watt rank?
There have been close to 30,000 players in NFL history, with just over 300 of them making it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame so far. They're the true one-percenters -- the best of the best. So it's hard to get to Canton, and some exceptional players are still...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy
There's a lot to discuss after an eventful Week 16, so let's jump right into it. Today, I'm looking at five quarterbacks who can solidify or save their career trajectories over the final two weeks of the 2022 regular season -- and one additional passer who can do some work to repair his legacy.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'
In a buoyant offseason that dissipated into a disastrous regular season, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and prized quarterback addition Russell Wilson were joined at the hip. Following 11 losses in 15 games, the ill-fated duo is no longer together as Hackett was fired Monday, and Wilson made it clear...
