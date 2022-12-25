Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa placed in NFL concussion protocol for second time
(CNN) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday news conference. The announcement comes a day after Tagovailoa played the entire game as the Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers. It is the second time this season the 24-year-old quarterback has landed in the concussion protocol.
WISH-TV
Kayshon Boutte to declare for NFL draft as LSU preps for Purdue at Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft. Boutte’s announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.
WISH-TV
Tom Brady: ‘I’m going to take my time’ before deciding on retirement
(CNN) — It’s a question that keeps getting asked of the 45-year-old Tom Brady. In February, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL. His decision proved short-lived, and just weeks later the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind and returned for his 23rd NFL season.
WISH-TV
Arizona Cardinals star defensive end JJ Watt to retire after this season
(CNN) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, will retire after the 2022 season, he announced on Tuesday. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, said he played his “last ever” home game this past Sunday, a 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WISH-TV
Chargers defeat Colts in 5th consecutive loss 20-3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two...
WISH-TV
Colts fans brave cold temperatures to tailgate before game vs. Chargers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold weather kept most Colts fans away but those that did come out to the gate ten event area brought the energy. Patty Cavanaugh came with the Colts on Fire Tailgate. “No matter winning or losing he’s [her husband] the ultimate Colts fan and we were here at at 1 p.m. no one else,” she said. “I do sit in the car while he sets up which is not very nice.”
