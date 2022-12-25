‘True Detective’ Season 4 Teaser Featured in HBO 2023 Lineup Trailer: WATCH

(Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

HBO Max released its 2023 lineup of new shows, and “True Detective” season 4 was featured alongside some new HBO Originals. The new shows coming next year are “The Last of Us,” “The Idol,” the limited series “The White House Plumbers,” and “Rain Dogs.”

There will also be new seasons of “Succession,” “Perry Mason,” “The Gilded Age,” “Winning Time,” “Barry,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hard Knocks,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “How To with John Wilson,” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

There will also be new Max Originals coming next year. These include the new limited series “Full Circle,” “Love & Death,” the new animated series “Velma,” and new seasons of “Warrior,” “And Just Like That…,” “Julia,” and “Tokyo Vice.” Additionally, there will be new episodes of “Doom Patrol” and “Titans,” and new seasons of “Our Flag Means Death,” “The Other Two,” “Rap Sh!t,” “Harley Quinn,” and “Hacks.”

‘True Detective’ Returning For Season 4 in the New Year

“True Detective: Night Country” is the fourth season of the popular crime series which originally starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first season.

Every season of the series has featured different characters and mysteries, and “True Detective; Night Country” is continuing the trend. Jodie Foster is starring as Detective Liz Danvers in the new season, as well as former champion boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro. John Hawkes will also star alongside Foster and Navarro as Hank Prior, a police officer holding old grudges.

Detectives Danvers and Navarro will be investigating the disappearance of a group of men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

Additionally, Christopher Eccleston will portray Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police and a so-called “political animal.” Fiona Shaw will play Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a “past full of secrets.” Finn Bennett portrays Peter Prior, Liz Danvers’ protege, while Anna Lambe plays Kayla Malee who is a nurse with “little patience for anybody that messes with her family.”

‘Night Country’ Aims to Explore ‘Haunted Truths’

“True Detective: Night Country” is filming in Iceland where the main storyline will follow a major disappearance at an Arctic Research Station. According to the official synopsis, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Previous seasons of the anthology series starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as Rust Cohle and Marty Hart. The two unlikely partners investigated ritual killings in Louisiana and parts of southern Texas.

The second season premiered in 2015 and starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn. In the third season, which premiered in 2019, Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff portrayed the detectives searching for missing children in the Ozarks.