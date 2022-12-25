Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Open To Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Lakers News: L.A. Could Target This Ex-Laker In Kendrick Nunn Trade
A 2020 champ could be had for cheap.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Yardbarker
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33
NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player
Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Former Dodger Fan Favorite Inks Deal with New Team
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill signed a one-year deal with the Pirates, who will be his 12th big-league team in 19 seasons.
Dodgers Rumors: Prospect Andy Pages Could Find His Way to MLB Roster Next Season
L.A.’s Number Five prospect could find himself in the big leagues in 2023
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Yardbarker
The Greatest All-Time NBA Teams: Michael Jordan And LeBron James Lead The First Team
As a player in the NBA, one of the highest honors you can receive is being named to the All-NBA Team for a respective season of accomplishment. The selection to an All-NBA Team usually means that for that season, you were one of the 15 best players in the entire league. Of course, being named to the First Team is the highest honor when it comes to All-NBA selections but Second Team and Third Team are still incredible feats. Today, we are picking All-NBA Teams on a different plane. The teams selected today will be made up of NBA legends from across history based on their entire body of work rather than one year of great success.
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time
The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position.
Mavs Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, two people’s fates just feel connected. You’ve heard the stories before. Two twins are separated at birth. Through a series of unexpected events, they find each other anyway. Whatever you believe, it feels like fate. Sometimes, two NBA players are in a similar situation. It feels like they’re connected, for one reason or another.
