Los Angeles, CA

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33

NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player

Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards

James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
The Greatest All-Time NBA Teams: Michael Jordan And LeBron James Lead The First Team

As a player in the NBA, one of the highest honors you can receive is being named to the All-NBA Team for a respective season of accomplishment. The selection to an All-NBA Team usually means that for that season, you were one of the 15 best players in the entire league. Of course, being named to the First Team is the highest honor when it comes to All-NBA selections but Second Team and Third Team are still incredible feats. Today, we are picking All-NBA Teams on a different plane. The teams selected today will be made up of NBA legends from across history based on their entire body of work rather than one year of great success.
Mavs Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario

Sometimes, two people’s fates just feel connected. You’ve heard the stories before. Two twins are separated at birth. Through a series of unexpected events, they find each other anyway. Whatever you believe, it feels like fate. Sometimes, two NBA players are in a similar situation. It feels like they’re connected, for one reason or another.
