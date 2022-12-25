Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community helps with move out, gives food at condemned apartments
Javi's Tacos provided lunch to volunteers and former residents at Legacy Crossing. The apartment complex was condemned by the city a week ago.
klkntv.com
Strangers step up to help raise money for family of Lincoln homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community has been coming together to help raise money for the family of a Kupo Mleya. The 38-year-old was killed last Friday when he was shot several times after a crash near 20th and Washington Streets. Shelby Fuller-Larsen, Mleya’s former coworker at Cycle...
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
The Dogington Post
Poodle Found Two Weeks After Escaping On A Family Trip
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Thanks to a Facebook group of animal lovers, a Colorado family was able to reunite with their poodle after it ran away during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. When his...
WOWT
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
1011now.com
Volunteers spend Christmas at the People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christmas came cold this year, but inside the People’s City Mission, there’s a warm place to stay for those without a home--and a turkey dinner with all the fixings. Kristin Powell has volunteered at the People’s City Mission--off and on--for 20 years now.
omahamagazine.com
North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone
“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
WOWT
Omaha Jewish community thanking first responders working Christmas Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This year, the seventh day of Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas Day, and members of the Jewish community in Omaha are taking time to celebrate with others and thank those who are working on the holiday. “We like to give back to the community and we like...
KETV.com
64 eateries receive grant money from Restaurant Assistance Program
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Sixty-four qualified Douglas County restaurants started receiving checks as part of the county'sRestaurant Assistance Program Tuesday. Checks up to $10,000 may not be much, but El Alamo manager Ignacio Chavez says it's better than leaning on family to keep the doors open. "We borrowed money...
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
WOWT
New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
klkntv.com
Lincoln bakery donates money to area students with lunch debt
LINCOLN, (Neb.) – A Lincoln bakery hosted a sweet fundraiser right before the holidays to help children across our area. Butterfly Bakery is donating part of the proceeds from their Santa’s Meals Dine Out to pay off negative lunch accounts at Lincoln Public Schools. Zander Rogers, the executive...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Editor’s note: story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial advisor LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. And Marshbanks’ financial advisor, Jesse Hill of Hickman, has been named in three civil lawsuits filed by financial institutions alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation in obtaining […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
