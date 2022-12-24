Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown Forgives Uncollected Traffic Fines & Fees, Enabling Oregonians to Reinstate Suspended Driver’s Licenses
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office.) Governor Kate Brown recently issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
High winds, heavy rain knocks power out across Oregon
Utility companies across Oregon are dealing with widespread outages Tuesday morning thanks to whipping winds and heavy rain.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
focushillsboro.com
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
YAHOO!
Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff
Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff. Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court. Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St....
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
KTVZ
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown Will Undo 7,000 Oregonians’ Driver’s License Suspensions
Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot
Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon
Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
nbc16.com
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
