Oregon State

philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Governor Kate Brown Forgives Uncollected Traffic Fines & Fees, Enabling Oregonians to Reinstate Suspended Driver’s Licenses

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office.) Governor Kate Brown recently issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately

114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
OREGON STATE
YAHOO!

Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff

Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff. Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court. Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St....
MANKATO, MN
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Gov. Kate Brown Will Undo 7,000 Oregonians’ Driver’s License Suspensions

Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird

Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR

