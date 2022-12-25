ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Suella Braverman should watch Paddington to learn how to treat refugees

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0sz3_0juGgWOI00
One reader highlights the lessons the government can learn from the film Paddington.

May I suggest that during this festive season, Suella Braverman and the cabinet watch the film Paddington. The Brown family exemplifies many of us who welcome refugees into our homes and lives, and recognise the enormous mutual benefits of sharing our lives with those from different cultures.

Penelope Alford

London

As the recently (self-)appointed chair of the Bread Sauce Preservation Society (Letters, 8 December), I can proudly announce that this year, due to the parlous state of the country, double quantities have been made. We can now enjoy bread sauce sandwiches on Boxing Day. Simple pleasures for hard times.

Gill Empson

Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire

Re your 50 best albums of 2022 (23 December), I was staggered by one omission. The Overload by Yard Act is one of the best records of the last decade, let alone this year. It was an astonishing debut by a genuinely fresh and inventive band, fronted by the wordsmith James Smith, who has the creative storytelling genius of a fully matured Mark E Smith.

Ben Ruston

Richmond, North Yorkshire

Alexi Duggins asserts not once but twice that “no one liked the ending” of Line of Duty (Mother of God! Is Line of Duty really coming back for a three-part special?, 22 December). I did. I thought it was brilliant. Surely I’m not alone?

Anne McLaren

Liverpool

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 307 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key Russian-controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced to retreat to Rubizhne, a town a few miles to the south-east, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.
The Guardian

The revenge of history in Ukraine: year of war has shaken up world order

The Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko recalls a quote attributed to Otto von Bismarck: “Wars are not won by generals, but by schoolteachers and parish priests.” It’s a country’s taught collective memory, its shared sense of its own history, that are the decisive instruments for mobilisation, and are as important on the battlefield as weaponry.
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Weeks turn to months as children become stuck at camps in Crimea

Kherson city was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November. But for some, the horrors of the Russian occupation are still not over. Nadia* sent her 14-year-old son to a Russian-run summer camp in Crimea – occupied by Moscow since 2014 – in October. He was meant to return after two weeks. It has now been more than two months.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
The Guardian

Letter: Mike Hodges obituary

Mike Hodges described Michael Caine’s portrayal of Jack Carter in Get Carter as being of “a vengeful, icy killer”. While this is largely true, it ignores the scene – described by Hodges in his DVD commentary as the nub of the movie – in which Caine is shown idly watching a sex film until the point at which his niece, dressed as a schoolgirl, unexpectedly appears with two other female characters and is subsequently abused by an older man. Hodges kept the camera for the most part on Caine’s face; the reactions expressed there, and the tears, convey better than anything else the horror of what the sexual images show, and demonstrate both the skill of the actor and of the director in bringing it out.
The Guardian

US to require arrivals from China to provide negative Covid test

The US has announced all travellers from China must provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. Beijing’s “zero Covid” policies had kept...
The Guardian

Russia bans oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

President Vladimir Putin has delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products to nations that impose the cap. The ban will come into effect on 1 February and last for five months, according to the...
The Guardian

This Tory conference was the wildest yet – fuelled by caffeine, adrenaline and warm wine

Late nights, early starts and plenty of warm wine in between. Party conference season usually leaves the lobby worn down and ill. But this year’s annual Conservative meet in Birmingham was this in extremis. The depleted coffee and tea stand in the press area pointed to the adrenaline-caffeine high of four days of policy U-turns, market turmoil, blue-on-blue attacks and party plotting. I’ve covered numerous conferences in recent years, through the EU referendum, Brexit wars and days of Jeremy Corbyn. This was the wildest to date.
The Guardian

New US lawsuit targets ‘forever chemicals’ in plastic food containers

A new lawsuit says many plastic containers used in the US to hold food, cleaning supplies, personal care items and other consumer products are likely to be contaminated with toxic PFAS. It is now asking federal courts to halt their production. The suit references soon-to-be-published research that found PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl...
The Guardian

Ukraine says forces closer to recapturing key eastern city of Kreminna

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key-Russian controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province as heavy fighting continued in the east and south of the country. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced...
The Guardian

Liverpool complete £35m signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after bringing forward their transfer plans to beat off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United for the Netherlands international. Gakpo, who shone for Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy