ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Migrants Dropped Off at Transit Centers as San Diego Shelters Reach Capacity

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7rJ1_0juGeLzx00
A Border Patrol agent is positioned by the border fence. Photo by Chris Stone

Border Patrol agents dropped off as many as 200 migrants at transit centers in El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego over the Christmas weekend as flight cancellations pushed local refugee shelters to capacity.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of nonprofits that serves hundreds of asylum seekers daily, typically sends migrants to family or friends elsewhere in the United States within a few days.

But a record winter storm on the East Coast has caused thousands of flights to be canceled across the county.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions impacting outbound travel, our resources and the current infrastructure have been stretched to capacity,” the Rapid Response Network said in a statement. “At this time, we cannot respond to requests … to assist in sheltering additional asylum seekers.”

County Supervisor Jim Desmond said the migrants were to be dropped off at the transit center in Oceanside, which is in his district, as well as centers in San Diego and El Cajon.

“Dropping migrants seeking asylum at our transit centers without critical resources to manage them puts the asylum seekers at risk, and it places people of this region at risk,” Desmond said.

Aggravating the situation is confusion over whether Title 42, a Trump-era restriction on asylum seekers, remains in force. Large crowds are waiting at border crossings even though the Supreme Court has kept the rule in place.

The Rapid Response Network said it will “resume welcoming additional asylum seekers as capacity and weather conditions improve.”

But the organization, which includes Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Catholic Charities and the ACLU, also called on the federal government “to prioritize rebuilding our country’s broken asylum and immigration systems.”

Comments / 4

Cher
2d ago

I already know from soaking to people in some of the shelters around CT that the Americans in those places are getting very sick and tired of this! constantly watching these people get handed things they don't even get and the crowding doesn't help, never mind barely any can even speak English! let's see what happens when America rises up cuz it's gonna happen!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
New York Post

15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway

Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
New York Post

Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
EL PASO, TX
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy