Oceanside, CA

Three Injured During Pursuit When SUV Crashes into Ambulance in Oceanside

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

Three people were hospitalized after an SUV being pursued by deputies crashed into an ambulance, the Oceanside Fire Department said Sunday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in Vista at about 8 p.m. Saturday, where a suspect fled the home in an SUV and was pursued by deputies, an OFD battalion chief said.

The SUV crashed into a North County Fire Protection District ambulance at the intersection of College Boulevard and Vista Way, the OFD said. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The suspect suffered a broken wrist and abdominal injuries. The suspect and two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to a trauma center.

Sheriff’s officials were investigating the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article.

