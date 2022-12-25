First rumored in early October, the Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” has recently emerged in another set of in-hand images ahead of its expected April 2023 release. Akin to an Air Jordan 2 prepped for Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the unreleased sneakers indulges in a predominantly “White” finish across its leather upper. The titular “Lucky Green” tone, then, arrives via the eyelets and detailing around the heel, ostensibly harkening back to one of Michael Jordan’s most formidable foes, the Boston Celtics. Nearby elephant print takes on a standard “Cement Grey” makeup, delivering a layout and cut more closely resembling the pair from 1988. The “Sail”-colored midsole underfoot further nods to past decades with its “aged” look, although the Jumpman logo on the spine serves as a reminder of the Air Jordan proposition’s newness; the “JORDAN” text on the outsole (clad in “Varsity Red”) does the same.

16 HOURS AGO