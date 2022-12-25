Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Jayson Tatum Debuts A Boxing-Inspired Air Jordan 37 Low PE
Since signing with Jordan Brand in 2019, Jayson Tatum has proffered one of the best Player Edition rosters amongst the League’s sneaker kings. Holding a tight-knit relationship with the brand’s Sr. Designer Kelsey Amy, the full spectrum of Tatum’s appreciations and values have been told through the Air Jordan game silhouette, now paying homage to his love for boxing with an Everlast-inspired pair of Air Jordan 37 Lows.
sneakernews.com
The Jumpman Celebrates The Season With The Air Jordan 8 “Eight-Nog”
On Christmas Day, many of us were cozied up inside, spending some much-needed time with family and friends. Kelsey Amy, however, was clocking in a little bit of overtime, gifting us with images of the Air Jordan 8 “Eight-Nog,” a likely unattainable colorway inspired by one of the holiday’s signature drinks.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom LeBron 2 “Beast” Sample From 2014 Is Expected To Release Fall 2023
Despite no longer being (widely) considered a top player in the NBA, LeBron James has been putting up impressive numbers in his 20th professional season. The Los Angeles Lakers may not make the playoffs (again), but “the kid from Akron” has been a “beast,” which gives sense to rumors that a Zoom LeBron 2 sample from 2014 of the same nickname will release during Fall 2023.
sneakernews.com
This Unreleased Nike SB Dunk Low From 2015 Resembles The Cherry 11s
Throughout the early 2010s, The Swoosh began attributing the iconic casts and colorways of the heralded Air Jordan 11 to the skateboarding communities’ obsession with the SB Dunk Low. From 2011’s “Space Jam” likeness to 2013’s “Concord” construction, the middle of the decade saw the silhouette embark on a sample inspired by one of the AJ 11 Low’s first colorways. Eerily reminiscent to this past Holiday’s titular Air Jordan 11 release, sbcollector has shared images of the latter silhouette’s unreleased “Cherry” coated cousin.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Joins The “Just Do It” Collection
At the start of the Fall season, Nike began harkening back upon its heritage and roots fostered from the basketball court with a duo of silhouettes originally tooled for the hardwood. Affixing maroon-shaded hang tag holsters onto the Blazer Mid and Air Force 1 Low, golden metallic tags rendered the basketball division’s updated logo from 2000 for a thoughtful homage to the archives. Now, the “Just Do It” collection is transitioning to the brand’s performance-based silhouettes, indulging in its cream and maroon color palette for the latest Nike Zoom GT Cut 2.
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
3 things that should be worrying Nike
The sportswear giant next year will need to work through the $9.3 billion in merchandise on its balance sheet and keep growing sales in China.
Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s whirlwind day ends with big night for Warriors vs. Jazz
Despite practicing in Santa Cruz just four hours before tip-off Wednesday, Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. made an impact in Golden State’s win over the Jazz.
Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'
Every time the Brooklyn Nets step foot on the hardwood, the power of belief within the group continues to grow stronger and stronger.
sneakernews.com
Fat Joe Flexes An Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Inspired By Rubik’s Cube
In the world of ultra-rare sneaker collecting, nobody quite has the juice like Fat Joe. The BX native has always relied on the deep connections to the folks at the brand rather than throwing heavy amounts of money around like many modern collectors do, which is why he’ll always break the interwebs with some never-before-seen gems.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan 6 Rings Returns In Another Chicago Bulls-Friendly “Black/Red” Look
The Jordan 6 Rings is widely ridiculed today, but throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, it was a silhouette similarly-coveted to some of Michael Jordan’s signature models, in particular when considering official retros weren’t as common as they have been as of late. Ever the one to reference...
The Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoffs’ Is Reportedly Returning in Fall 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original Air Jordan 8 colorway could be making its way back to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” NBA legend Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball sneaker that debuted in 1993. According to the account, the classic style is returning to shelves next year. As the name of the shoe suggests, it was famously worn by MJ in the playoffs during the 1993 NBA season. This shoe is...
Jazz struggle in 4th quarter and lose to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome Puts On A Team USA Suit
While the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes continue to garner a majority of the attention, The Swooshes All Climate Gear division has been perpetually churning out weather-protective toolings and constructions for any and all outdoor feats, such as this USA-inspired Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome. Near identical to its structural debut...
sneakernews.com
Upcoming Releases: The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Headlines The Last Week Of 2022
It’s finally time to say goodbye to 2022 — and while we’ve enjoyed many a release over the course of the past year, there’s plenty more awaiting us in 2023. But before the curtains officially begin to close, there are a few sneakers we still need to get out of the way.
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At The Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green”
First rumored in early October, the Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” has recently emerged in another set of in-hand images ahead of its expected April 2023 release. Akin to an Air Jordan 2 prepped for Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the unreleased sneakers indulges in a predominantly “White” finish across its leather upper. The titular “Lucky Green” tone, then, arrives via the eyelets and detailing around the heel, ostensibly harkening back to one of Michael Jordan’s most formidable foes, the Boston Celtics. Nearby elephant print takes on a standard “Cement Grey” makeup, delivering a layout and cut more closely resembling the pair from 1988. The “Sail”-colored midsole underfoot further nods to past decades with its “aged” look, although the Jumpman logo on the spine serves as a reminder of the Air Jordan proposition’s newness; the “JORDAN” text on the outsole (clad in “Varsity Red”) does the same.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Craft” Coming Next Year: First Look
A new Air Jordan 6 is on the horizon. Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991 while wearing the Air Jordan 6. Subsequently, the Jordan 6 became one of the best Jumpman shoes ever made. It is easy to see why the sneaker would become so popular as overall, it is just an impeccable silhouette.
sneakernews.com
Light Shades Of “Khaki” Accent The Jordan Dub Zero
While Jordan Brand’s hybrid silhouettes continue to stir up passionate debates, the Beaverton brand remains steadfast in constructing OG nods and newly coordinated color palettes such as the Jordan Dub Zero’s latest pairing of “Black/Khaki”. Identical to its Valentine’s Day propositions color blocking, a majority of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Shox TL Is Returning In Fall 2023
While Travis Scott and Sacai dominated collaborative headlines in 2019, The Swoosh’s revival of the cult-classic Nike Shox returned one of their most unique constructions to the forefront of their inline offerings. Three years later, the silhouette is being brought back out from the archives for a potential onslaught of colorways and textures mirroring that of its recent revitalization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Coming In 2023: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 is coming next Fall. One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that came out all the way back in 1985, and to this day, it is beloved. If you are someone who loves the history of sneakers, then this model is probably a point of interest for you.
