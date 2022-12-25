ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands

Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Get cash back for your old fridge

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaiʻi Energy has a convenient way for you to recycle your old, high energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers, which will also earn you a $75 rebate. Their Rid-A-Fridge program encourages the surrendering of old, working refrigerators and freezers for recycling, to get these high energy users off the grid and to help residents cut back on their home energy usage.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Families flood local malls to return unwanted Christmas gifts

AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many business owners said the Christmas rush does not end right on Christmas. In fact, families flooded Pearlridge Mall early December 26th morning to either spend their gift money or return/exchange unwanted gifts. “I’m here to exchange the gift I got for my mom so...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

