HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaiʻi Energy has a convenient way for you to recycle your old, high energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers, which will also earn you a $75 rebate. Their Rid-A-Fridge program encourages the surrendering of old, working refrigerators and freezers for recycling, to get these high energy users off the grid and to help residents cut back on their home energy usage.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO