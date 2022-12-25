ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Police investigating homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

By By: KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PigR_0juGXsvv00

Thornton Police Department is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Christmas morning, according to a Thornton Police Department tweet.

Thornton Police said they are investigating a shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 951 Milky Way in Thornton Sunday morning. Two adults are dead at the scene, police said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene to evaluate a suspicious device found at the scene.

Officials said there is no active threat and have not released any further information. The Denver Gazette will update this story as more information is released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

70-year-old Thornton man beaten to death after backing into vehicle

A 70-year-old man was seriously beaten on Christmas Day in Thornton and died a day later, according to police, who have asked for the public’s help in finding his killer. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers learned the 70-year-old man had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department. ...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Man allegedly killed by roommate identified

CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greeley police fatally shoot 29-year-old man

Police in Greeley shot and killed a 29-year-old man shortly after midnight Tuesday. Police responded to a request for medical assistance around 12:37 a.m. in the 100 block of East 24th Street, according to a news release. They encountered a man who police say was armed and officers fired when...
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

1 hurt, 1 arrested in north Fort Collins shooting

One man was hurt and another arrested after a shooting in broad daylight in north Fort Collins. It happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of North College Avenue. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital. Police said the victim and the suspect knew one another.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street. Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK. A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

70-year-old man dies after being punched, kicked at sports bar in Thornton

A 70-year-old man died after he was seriously injured from being punched and kicked at a sports bar in Thornton, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Police say this happened the night of Christmas, and a man accused of injuring him left the bar before police arrived. According to Thornton Police Department's press release, officers received a call just before 10 p.m. to Thirsty's Sports Pub (1294 E 104th Ave) where the victim was found seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries after reportedly being punch and kicked at the bar, but he...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora

Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy