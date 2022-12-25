Police investigating homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

Thornton Police Department is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Christmas morning, according to a Thornton Police Department tweet.

Thornton Police said they are investigating a shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 951 Milky Way in Thornton Sunday morning. Two adults are dead at the scene, police said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene to evaluate a suspicious device found at the scene.

Officials said there is no active threat and have not released any further information. The Denver Gazette will update this story as more information is released.