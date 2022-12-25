ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory

What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reds sign former Yankees catcher

Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher

A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Jets star gets head coaching job

Ed Reed has found a new role. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head football coach of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed has served the last three years as Chief of Staff at the...
Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers

Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
Ex-Yankees starter could end up with another AL East rival

Rumors are swirling around Nathan Eovaldi, who remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and an unnamed American League East club were in the mix for the right-hander. MLB Trade Rumors...
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star

Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Updated NFL playoff picture (12/26/22) after Packers and Bucs win, Eagles still a win away from top seed; how Jets and Chargers can get in

Christmas did what Christmas does: It offered hope — to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) still need only one more win to clinch te NFC East, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but a 40-34 loss at Dallas (11-4) on Saturday kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes of securing the top spot in the NFC East.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPDATE: What’s latest on Jets’ QB Mike White’s ribs? Sounds like good news

When the Green Bay Packers shocked the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the first thought that went through Jets fans minds was: How are Mike White’s ribs?. With the Jets (7-8) still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, they’ll need a functioning quarterback to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and that rules out Zach Wilson, Chris Streveler and Joe Flacco.
