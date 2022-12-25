Jackie Schels came up with a three-point play to seal a 58-55 win for Wallkill Valley over Vernon in the championship game of the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Schels, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Wallkill Valley (5-1), which clawed back from a deficit of nine points to squeeze out the win. Alexa Letelier chipped in with 10 points while Erin Anderson had eight rebounds and Trinity Hartung had nine points with three key three-pointers.

