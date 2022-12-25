ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Route 23 Holiday Classic: Lodi, Boonton pick up victories - Boys basketball recap

Fueled by a second-quarter run, Lodi took down Whippany Park 58-42 in the Route 23 Holiday Classic in Lakeland. After taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter, Lodi went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter to take a 15-point halftime lead. Lodi continued to maintain that big lead throughout the rest of the game. Josue Chicas paced Lodi’s offense with 13 points, while Alvyn Devargas followed closely behind him with 11 points.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys ice hockey recap

Marc Jacobello’s goal in the first period gave Oratory a lead it would never relinquish and Seb Carlo made it stand up with 12 saves as Oratory blanked Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3-0 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Francesco LoGrippo and Colin Reis added insurance goals in the second period...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley tops Vernon in Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament final

Jackie Schels came up with a three-point play to seal a 58-55 win for Wallkill Valley over Vernon in the championship game of the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Schels, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Wallkill Valley (5-1), which clawed back from a deficit of nine points to squeeze out the win. Alexa Letelier chipped in with 10 points while Erin Anderson had eight rebounds and Trinity Hartung had nine points with three key three-pointers.
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Reilly Tournament: Clifton, Passaic win consolation games - Boys basketball recap

Saif Al-Deen Saleh posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Clifton to a 67-45 victory in the consolation round of the Jack Reilly Tournament in Fort Lee. Clifton (4-2) jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime, leading 37-23. Its lead would continue to grow in the second half, as a 14-6 fourth-quarter run by Clifton helped them coast to victory.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy