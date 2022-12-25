Read full article on original website
Route 23 Holiday Classic: Lodi, Boonton pick up victories - Boys basketball recap
Fueled by a second-quarter run, Lodi took down Whippany Park 58-42 in the Route 23 Holiday Classic in Lakeland. After taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter, Lodi went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter to take a 15-point halftime lead. Lodi continued to maintain that big lead throughout the rest of the game. Josue Chicas paced Lodi’s offense with 13 points, while Alvyn Devargas followed closely behind him with 11 points.
William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic : Kearny and Nutley advance to final - Girls Basketball
Ava Hyams starred for Kearny with 22 points and seven rebounds in its 56-34 win over Indian Hills in the semifinals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Maci Covello recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kearny led 30-12 at halftime. Madison Trocolar netted 21 points for Indian Hills.
Boys Basketball: Viking Classic - Moorestown over Kingsway in consolation final
Moorestown defeated Kingsway 50-41 in the third place consolation final at the Eastern Viking Classic, in Voorhees. Moorestown (4-2) get back into the win column with its fourth win of the season. The Quakers narrowly lost by four points in the first round to Kingsway. With the loss, Kingsway drops...
Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament: Morristown beats Kittatinny in final - Boys Basketball
Chris Galligan was on fire from deep with seven three-pointers on his way to 26 points for Morristown in its 55-37 win over Kittatinny in the final round of the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Zion Baitey added eight points in the victory. Mike Zoellner led Kittatinny with 17...
Oratory over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys ice hockey recap
Marc Jacobello’s goal in the first period gave Oratory a lead it would never relinquish and Seb Carlo made it stand up with 12 saves as Oratory blanked Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3-0 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Francesco LoGrippo and Colin Reis added insurance goals in the second period...
Wallkill Valley tops Vernon in Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament final
Jackie Schels came up with a three-point play to seal a 58-55 win for Wallkill Valley over Vernon in the championship game of the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Schels, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Wallkill Valley (5-1), which clawed back from a deficit of nine points to squeeze out the win. Alexa Letelier chipped in with 10 points while Erin Anderson had eight rebounds and Trinity Hartung had nine points with three key three-pointers.
Kinnelon over Parsippany - Butler Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Olivia Aliotta came away with a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers, as Kinnelon won, 43-28, over Parsippany in the final round of the Butler Tournament. Katherine Donaldson added 12 points for Kinnelon (2-3), which opened with a 14-7 run and led 28-18 at halftime. Georgia Kachulis paced Parsippany (2-2)...
Girls basketball: North Hunterdon downs Mount St. Dominic in Mount Holiday Hoops Festival
Emma Miller scored 14 points to lead North Hunterdon to a 50-34 win over Mount St. Dominic in the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. The Lions (3-3) led 30-11 at the half. Taylor Joshi added on 12 points to the win. Mia Barone scored 14 points for MSD (1-5).
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep rallies past No. 20 Summit - Boys hockey Ice Vault Classic
Christopher McIntyre had two goals and an assist as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat No. 20 Summit, 5-2, in at the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault in Wayne. McIntyre, a junior, tied the game at 2-2...
Tenafly, Ramapo win - Westwood Holiday Tournament - Semifinals - Girls basketball
Rylie Theuerkauf tallied a game-high 29 points while going nine of 10 from the line as Tenafly won in overtime, 55-45, over Ridgewood in the semifinal round of the Westwood Holiday Tournament. Anna Taufield added 11 points for unbeaten Tenafly (6-0), which led 28-15 at halftime before the game ended...
Dover Tournament: Parsippany Hills tops Lenape Valley to win title - boys basketball
Julio Tatis finished with 29 points to lift Parsippany Hills to a 66-55 win over Lenape Valley in the final round of the Dover Holiday Tournament in Dover. Simeon Washington contributed nine points for Parsippany Hills, which improved to 3-2 on the season. Troy Brennan netted 25 points while Nate...
Red Raider Tournament: Bergen Charter, Cliffside Park move into championship - Boys Basketball
Corey Moss recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds for Bergen Charter in its 56-50 win over Harrison in Cliffside Park in the first round of the Red Raider Tournament in Cliffside Park. Jaiden Almonte drilled six three-pointers on his way to 21 points in the win. Bergen...
Hamilton defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Colin Phillips tallied two goals to lead Hamilton past Red Bank Regional 5-1 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Hamilton (2-2-1) took a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period before notching two more goals in the second. Both teams scored a goal in the third. Troy...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Tues., Dec. 27
Jack Reilly Tournament: Clifton, Passaic win consolation games - Boys basketball recap
Saif Al-Deen Saleh posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Clifton to a 67-45 victory in the consolation round of the Jack Reilly Tournament in Fort Lee. Clifton (4-2) jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime, leading 37-23. Its lead would continue to grow in the second half, as a 14-6 fourth-quarter run by Clifton helped them coast to victory.
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament: Summit dominates to win title - Boys Basketball
Myles Blackley starred for Summit with 22 points in its 63-36 win over Millburn in the final round of the Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament in Summit. Brett Colon added 18 points, including four three-pointers, for Summit, which 32-19 at halftime. Zach Benmorits netted nine points for Millburn. Gov. Livingston 49,...
Looking to take program to new heights, Roselle Park tests itself early at Cali
There was moment in time not terribly long ago when Roselle Park might not have sent kids to the Beast of the East or gone to the Sam Cali Invitational like the Panthers did this year. But this isn’t just any Roselle Park team. Coach Ryan Rooney leads the reigning...
Mike Fess wins 400th game as Caldwell, Verona advance at West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball
Caldwell head coach Mike Fess joked that one of the things that reaching 400 wins means is that he has “been around for a while.” And while that may be true, longevity alone does not guarantee 400 victories, especially in Essex County where the depth talent of talent and longstanding rivalries is unmatched.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27
No. 1 St. John Vianney vs. No. 9 New Providence, 3:45. No. 3 Morris Catholic vs. Cary (NC) at Cary Academy (NC), 4. No. 5 Sparta vs. Camden Catholic at Wildwood Convention Center, 5:45. No. 16 Chatham vs. Cranford, 6.
Paramus, St. Mary (Ruth.) advance to Jack Stone Shootout final - Boys basketball recap
Mateen Arminyar scored 22 points as Paramus rallied from 16 points down at halftime to defeat Wayne Hills, 51-39, in the Jack Stone Shootout semifinals in Rutherford. Anthony DiGiacomo added 21 points for Paramus (3-2), which closed the game with a 26-6 fourth quarter surge. Aminyar and DiGiacomo combined to go 19-for-22 on foul shots in the win.
