digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise stars call for more Christmas special episodes
Death in Paradise stars Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles have called for more Christmas special episodes. The second festive special for the BBC’s detective show airs tonight (December 26), with the pair, who play Darlene Curtis and Marlon Pryce respectively, hoping for further holiday episodes in the future. “The...
digitalspy.com
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals her favourite winners of all time
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed her favourite winners of all time. Speaking to Mirror, the Strictly judge said that her favourite winners overall were last year's champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. "My overall favourite because of her display of femininity, fluidity," Ballas said. "The...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders is the most-watched soap on Christmas Day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders was the most-watched soap on Christmas Day, with more than 3 million people following Mick Carter's final scenes. In January, actor Danny Dyer announced he would leave the BBC soap after nine years. His character Mick was given a dramatic send-off amidst his love triangle with scheming fiancé Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner claims the show used to be much easier
A former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star has claimed that the show has been made increasingly harder over the years. Radio DJ Tony Blackburn, who won the first series of the reality show back in 2002, made the claim in an interview with The Sun. While...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Sharon Osbourne’s son Jack shares update after TV star’s rush to hospital
Jack Osbourne has shared an update with fans after his mother, Sharon Osbourne, was rushed to hospital. Music manager and TV personality Sharon was reported to have suffered a “medical emergency” on Friday (16 December), for which she was quickly taken in for treatment. Several US media outlets stated that the former X Factor judge was filming a new paranormal activity show at The Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, when she became unwell. It has since been confirmed that she was filming for her son Jack’s new TV special, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror. Late on Saturday...
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Blake Shelton Revealed His Ugly Christmas Sweater, And It’s Pretty Funny
Blake Shelton showed off his new ugly Christmas sweater, and it's pretty on-brand for the cowboy.
Blake Shelton Calls Meeting Gwen Stefani 'The Ultimate Prize' in Emotional 'The Voice' Interview
Blake Shelton is set to depart the singing competition The Voice after one more season in the coach's chair. But this year was the last time he'd participate in the show alongside Gwen Stefani, who he met and fell in love with while filming the show. The two are now husband and wife, an event that occurred as a direct result of both singers appearing as coaches on the show. So it makes sense that with Stefani leaving the show, the pair were more than a little emotional about this season being their last together.
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Gwen Stefani Shares Silly Clip Of Husband Blake Shelton Singing To Their Pup
Dog-gone silly! Singer Gwen Stefani offered a rare glimpse into her home life with husband, fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton earlier this week, proving that despite their serious on-screen approach to their singing competition gigs, the pair can still let loose. On Monday, December 5, the No Doubt frontwoman took to her Instagram Story with a hilarious clip of the “God’s Country” crooner annoying their adorable dog, Ginger.In the video shared with Stefani’s 15 million followers, Shelton can be heard obnoxiously singing the dog’s nickname — “Gigi,” the confused-looking pup yapping along to her dad’s questionable singing. GWEN STEFANI...
WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals she's pregnant with third child with Joe Swash
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed she's pregnant with her third child with husband Joe Swash. The presenter posted the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday (December 28) with a beautiful video showing the moment she shared the results of a pregnancy test with Joe. "You're joking," Swash says...
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus actress explains how the show changed her life
The White Lotus season 2 brought in a mostly new cast for its Italian getaway, and while there were familiar faces in actors like Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James, it also introduced the wider world to the likes of Sabrina Impacciatore. The actress had mostly done Italian cinema...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
EW.com
Dolly Parton really is making a rock album — and some legends will be joining her
Dolly Parton is, of course, a country star. And now she's hoping to be a Rock Star. That's the name of her upcoming 2023 rock album, an endeavor she first teased in November when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to some original songs she's writing now, Parton tells EW she's also going to enlist several "iconic" singers to join her.
