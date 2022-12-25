Blake Shelton is set to depart the singing competition The Voice after one more season in the coach's chair. But this year was the last time he'd participate in the show alongside Gwen Stefani, who he met and fell in love with while filming the show. The two are now husband and wife, an event that occurred as a direct result of both singers appearing as coaches on the show. So it makes sense that with Stefani leaving the show, the pair were more than a little emotional about this season being their last together.

