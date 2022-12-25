The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve Party Pulled Out All the Stops! See Their Incredible Night

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deck the halls indeed! In classic fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went all out for their annual Christmas Eve party, making their hoards of fans once again jealous that they didn’t score an invite. Perhaps the most decadent occasion of the year in the KarJenner household, the Christmas Eve party – or should we say Kristmas – saw an impressive guest list, incredible decoration, what can only be assumed as delicious food and headline-making entertainment.

Of course, Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian kept their millions of social media followers up to date throughout the night, and it certainly looked like the host spared no expense.

The celebrity bash incorporated a rich red palette, calling for dozens of twinkling red Christmas Trees and thousands of sparkling lights. The glamorous event also had endless tables of treats and a  huge red ball pit for the kids.

Singer Sia also treated guests with a performance, bringing Kim’s daughter, North West, on stage for a special rendition of “My Snowman and Me.”

As dedicated fans likely know, the Kardashians got into the Christmas spirit early this year, working with Children’s Place all the way back in September to get the holiday season started. Posting a photo with Khloé, her daughter True, and Rob Kardashian ’s daughter Dream, Kris shared a sweet snap of the four girls in holiday pajamas, telling followers that it’s never too early to kick off the season. “ You all know I am all about Christmas and I am OBSESSED with @childrensplace matching family jammies!! Join me in one of my favorite traditions,” the momager wrote, clearly letting it be known that she was ready to celebrate.

Joining the reality TV famous family was an impressive guest list. Not only were family partners – including Travis Barker – in attendance, but Kylie’s besties Anastasia Karanikolaou and Carter Gregory also made it over for the special event. Notably missing from the party was Kanye West , who made Kim’s 2022 one to remember and not in the best way possible. The famous couple finalized their divorce after months of tension and public attacks on the rapper’s part, with the hitmaker seemingly escalating his behavior in late November with a slew of anti-Semitic tweets and messaging. Despite the added stress of her divorce, however, Kim stunned as per usual and certainly seemed to enjoy the evening.

