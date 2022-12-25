Read full article on original website
Related
Young mum given just three weeks to live after giving birth has died
A mum has died at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer 19 months ago. Karyn Love, from Brisbane, Australia gave birth to her daughter Billi in May 2021 via an emergency caesarean as she was only at 29 weeks. Throughout her pregnancy, Karyn...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Upworthy
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept
A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died 'Suddenly'
A legendary golf star has tragically died "suddenly" over the holiday season. Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female golfers in the sport's history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of...
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source
Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 27. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"
Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Shares 'Huge Scare' Update About Son's Health While Hoping To Leave Hospital Before Christmas
Deavan Clegg shared a "huge scare" concerning Taeyang's current cancer situation, and is now only hoping they can be back home before Christmas.
Inside pregnant Jennifer Gates’ Christmas-themed baby shower: photos
Jennifer Gates revealed she has a baby girl on the way. Bill Gates’ pregnant daughter revealed the sex of her upcoming arrival while sharing Instagram photos from her Christmas-themed baby shower on Thursday. “Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower 💓✨,” the med school student captioned the slideshow. “Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. “Our hearts are all so full. 🙏,” the 26-year-old continued. “Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event- your...
Comments / 0