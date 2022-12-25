ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos' next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
Detroit Sports Nation

Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams' 'liked tweet' about getting the ball more

Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers

Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
Detroit Sports Nation

Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
Detroit Sports Nation

Denver Broncos fire HC Nathanial Hackett

Well, that did not take long. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by a bad Los Angeles Rams team, and according to reports, Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett has been fired. Hackett was hired by the Broncos following the 2021 season, and the hopes were that he and Russell Wilson would be able to lead the team to a Super Bowl.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers: Making sense of a quiet 2023 offseason

What can we expect from the Detroit Tigers in 2023?. The Detroit Tigers are coming off one of their more disappointing campaigns in recent memory. It wasn’t because they were expected to contend for a championship, which was still a ways off, but it was because they had a solid 2021 season, leading to spending money and providing hope to a needy fanbase. However, though only expected to be around .500 on the season, the Tigers still fell woefully short, leading to the dismissal of Al Avila as the President of Baseball Operations.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden

It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions drop like temperature in Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

Just one week ago, I was writing an article about how the Detroit Lions had climbed all the way up to No. 8 in The Athletic’s Week 16 NFL Power Rankings. At the time, the Lions had won six out of seven games, and there was no question about it that they were playing like one of the best teams in the NFL. Well, that was then and this is now, and following their Christmas Eve beatdown against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions have dropped in the rankings.
Detroit Sports Nation

Some Detroit Lions 'fans' show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver

Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

