Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?
Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?. Please watch the video above. Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?. A.J. Reilly: But here’s a good question. At this point, regardless of the loss, Goff or Stafford, who do you think is having a better season? Two years in.
Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more
Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers
Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)
Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 28
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday and are looking to rebound from a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions are currently in the middle of a playoff hunt, while the Bears have lost eight straight games and are focusing on the upcoming draft. Detroit...
St. Brown and Detroit Lions to Host Fields and Bears in High-Profile Week 17 Matchup
Two of the top offensive performers in the NFL will go head to head on Sunday, January 1, 2023, when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Lions come into the game with a 7-8 record, while the Bears sit at 3-12.
Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Stats: Raiders bench Carr, Lamb makes the leap & Lions/Bears shootout coming
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by fellow stat nerd Dalton Del Don for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. Together, the guys come up with one stat for all 32 teams and also preview the Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
Jarrad Davis Departs Detroit for New York Giants
Jarrad Davis, a former first-round pick and linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has agreed to sign with the New York Giants. He could make his Giants debut Sunday against the Colts. Why it matters. Davis left the Lions for the New York Jets last season but returned to Detroit after...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: way too early prediction for must-win Week 17 game
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions are facing a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Lions earning a one-point victory, winning 31-30. Will the Lions have the same fortune this time around? I think they will. Let’s rewind back to November...
J.J. Watt announces retirement from professional football
On December 27, 2022, J.J. Watt announced his retirement from professional football after a successful career spanned over a decade. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of his generation and leaves behind a legacy that will not be soon forgotten.
On This Day: Detroit Lions End Season with Historically bad 0-16 Record
The Detroit Lions ended the 2008 season with a historic 0-16 record, becoming the first team in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season, sharing the “honor” with only the Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16 in 2017. The Lions finished last in the NFC North division in 2008 and had the worst record in the league.
Denver Broncos fire HC Nathanial Hackett
Well, that did not take long. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by a bad Los Angeles Rams team, and according to reports, Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett has been fired. Hackett was hired by the Broncos following the 2021 season, and the hopes were that he and Russell Wilson would be able to lead the team to a Super Bowl.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Detroit Tigers: Making sense of a quiet 2023 offseason
What can we expect from the Detroit Tigers in 2023?. The Detroit Tigers are coming off one of their more disappointing campaigns in recent memory. It wasn’t because they were expected to contend for a championship, which was still a ways off, but it was because they had a solid 2021 season, leading to spending money and providing hope to a needy fanbase. However, though only expected to be around .500 on the season, the Tigers still fell woefully short, leading to the dismissal of Al Avila as the President of Baseball Operations.
Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden
It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
Detroit Lions drop like temperature in Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Just one week ago, I was writing an article about how the Detroit Lions had climbed all the way up to No. 8 in The Athletic’s Week 16 NFL Power Rankings. At the time, the Lions had won six out of seven games, and there was no question about it that they were playing like one of the best teams in the NFL. Well, that was then and this is now, and following their Christmas Eve beatdown against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions have dropped in the rankings.
Some Detroit Lions ‘fans’ show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0