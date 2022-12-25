Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
Could the Boston Red Sox trade away their most reliable starter?. Only one player in the Red Sox's 2022 Opening Day rotation made it through the full 162-game season without a stint on the injured list -- and one beat writer in the know believes he could be on the trade block.
NBC Sports
Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement
The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
3 left field free agents still available
The New York Yankees missed out on the top free agents this off-season to solve their vacant left field position. Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox, Michael Conforto landed with the San Francisco Giants, and even Michael Brantley decided to return to Houston. While the Yankees brass has...
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Just How Good is Masataka Yoshida?
It’s been reported that the Red Sox offered Masataka Yoshida significantly more money than most other teams. This in-depth look at their years-long scouting process may indicate why: one of their leading scouts in Asia thinks he’s the best pure hitter to come from area since Ichiro. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox have not had much success re-signing their free agents this winter.
NBC Sports
Report: Nathan Eovaldi finds new team in free agency
Nathan Eovaldi is moving on from the Boston Red Sox after five seasons. The veteran right-hander has agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers in free agency, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is for two years and $34 million. Texas will give up its third-round pick since Eovaldi rejected the qualifying offer.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox kept finding new depths in a lost 2022
The moment that echoed into last offseason occurred during the 2021 wild card game vs. the Yankees, an afternoon that saw baseball roar back to Boston like a time machine to 2003, or a house dropped on a witch of the wicked variety. Bobby Dalbec batted against Yankees ace Gerrit...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Baltimore Orioles James McCann’s Wife, Jessica McCann
Baseball catcher James McCann is basking in the limelight these days after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles by New York Mets. Meanwhile, his followers are increasingly intrigued by the MLB star’s private life. He is a family man married to his long-time girlfriend, and they raised a beautiful family together. James McCann’s wife, Jessica McCann, has supported him throughout his professional life. We reveal more about her background in this Jessica McCann wiki.
Giants designate former All-Star for assignment
The Giants designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, reports Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The move opens a roster spot for reliever Taylor Rogers. La Stella, 34 in January, had an up-and-down career before coming to the Giants. After a couple of subpar seasons with the Braves and Cubs in 2014 and 2015, he seemed to find a good groove after that. Still with the Cubs in 2016 and 2017, he walked in 11.9% of his plate appearances and produced an overall batting line of .278/.372/.436. That production was 16% above league average, as evidenced by his 116 wRC+.
