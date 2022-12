New York, USA, 29 December 2022 - Plenitude, through its US subsidiary Eni New Energy US Inc., has acquired the 81 MW Kellam photovoltaic plant located in North Texas, 80 km from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The plant, sold by Hanwha Qcells USA Corp., joins the other assets within Texas and the rest of the United States in Plenitude's portfolio, which reaches, with this transaction, an installed capacity of 878 MW in the U.S. market.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO