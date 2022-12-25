NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
southerntorch.com
BO BIKES BAMA
On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terrion Arnold delivers incredible gesture to high school janitor: 'You're a great dude'
Terrion Arnold not only has a great giving spirit, the Alabama defensive back has a long memory of those who were with him in his younger days. Arnold shared how he went back to his old high school in Florida to make good on a promise he made his janitor.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
getnews.info
Bent Creek Dental Announces their Key Dental Services
In a recent public press release, Bent Creek Dental shared some of its top dental services. Bent Creek Dental, a reputable dental facility based in Auburn, AL, recently shared some of its top dental services that are critical to dental patients. The dental professionals explained that they decided to share these services with the public to educate them on oral care.
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
Elderly Alabama woman dies after car wreck
An Alabama woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car wreck on Thursday, Alabama state troopers report. Marilyn J. Morse, 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Friday after she was critically injured in a two-car wreck on Thursday. Morse was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Edge which was...
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County
Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
