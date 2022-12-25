ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

By Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht0nq_0juGRvnM00

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins

Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
apr.org

Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WTVM

Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
OPELIKA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction

If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy