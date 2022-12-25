NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins
Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terrion Arnold delivers incredible gesture to high school janitor: 'You're a great dude'
Terrion Arnold not only has a great giving spirit, the Alabama defensive back has a long memory of those who were with him in his younger days. Arnold shared how he went back to his old high school in Florida to make good on a promise he made his janitor.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
wvtm13.com
Winter storm across nation affecting flights at Birmingham's airport Christmas Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several flights arriving to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have been affected by the winter storm gripping much of the United States on Christmas Day. According to the airport's website, arriving flights on Southwest Airlines from Chicago, Dallas and Houston have been canceled or revised. Many other...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
wvua23.com
Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction
If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
