Pittsburgh, PA

2024 4-star WR DayDay Farmer commits to Pittsburgh

By Drew Schott
 3 days ago
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Melbourne (Fla.) Cocoa four-star wide receiver DayDay Farmer announced his commitment to Pittsburgh on Christmas. He chose the Panthers over multiple programs, including Miami, Nebraska and Penn State.

Farmer is the No. 184 overall prospect and No. 29 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 29 player in Florida.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wideout has made two visits to Pittsburgh. They were on Sept. 1 and July 30.

“The thing that stood out to me was how the campus is different from Florida’s campus,” Farmer told On3’s Jeremy Johnson after his first trip to see the Panthers. “It is way bigger… I also learned that their facility is connected with the Pittsburgh Steelers facility.”

Farmer is currently the second member of Pittsburgh’s 2024 recruiting class. Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Institute three-star defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington chose head coach Pat Narduzzi and his staff on April 18.

When speaking with Johnson, Farmer talked about Jordan Addison‘s success with the Panthers. Before transferring to USC, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top wide receiver in college football.

“It shows how much a wide receiver coach can put his players in the right position so they can perform their best,” Farmer said on Aug. 2. “It also said something that the cold weather didn’t mess his performance up so if I go to Pittsburgh, it won’t mess my performance up.”

Farmer has an On3 NIL Valuation of $19.3K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

