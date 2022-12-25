ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KSR's Kentucky Football Music City Bowl Wish List

By Nick Roush
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kutqj_0juGRLSY00
Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

Dear Santa, this year hasn’t gone exactly as I expected. Can you help me end it on a high?

2022 will end as it started, with a Kentucky football game against Iowa. The win filled the BBN with hopes of reaching new heights, yet one too many slip-ups have sent the Wildcats back to Nashville to face the familiar foe on New Year’s Eve. Even though it’s not how anyone wanted the year to unfold, it can still end on a high if Old St. Nick grants these Kentucky football Music City Bowl wishes.

A Healthy Kentucky Football Team

First and foremost, it’s imperative that the Wildcats get out of Nashville healthy. This is priority No. 1 for Freddie Maggard. The Music City Bowl is a made-for-TV exhibition. It can be an enjoyable experience, so long as there are not any long-term consequences that hamper Kentucky this offseason. Let’s make it an easy day for trainer Gabe Amponsah.

A Wade to Brown Touchdown

Nashville has turned into a recruiting hotbed for Kentucky in recent years. The Wildcats just signed Shamar Porter from Ensworth High School a year after plucking a couple of Mr. Footballs from the state of Tennessee. The Music City Bowl will serve as a homecoming for Destin and Keaten Wade, and the Wildcats SEC All-Freshman wide receiver, Barion Brown.

Destin Wade will be getting his first significant snaps under center against one of the best defenses in America. It’s not an ideal situation for a guy who will likely be starting in his first game as a Wildcat. Asking for Destin Wade to light the Hawkeyes on fire is a big ask, but is it too much to ask for Barion Brown to bust a big play and score a touchdown in front of the hometown crowd? I don’t think so. Santa, you got this.

Zero Kentucky Football Ejections

The last time Kentucky played at Nissan Stadium, we did not receive the full Benny Snell experience. Kentucky’s superstar running back was ejected by a PAC-12 official in what everyone with eyeballs described as a controversial call. The white cap tried to help Snell off the ground. When Benny swiped his hands away, the official tossed a flag and removed him from the game for making contact with a referee. It would be nice to see all of the Wildcats finish the game they started this go around.

One More Wild Play from Jordan Wright

Jordan Wright has a nose for the football. Throughout his illustrious Kentucky career he has 8.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown. He got his scoop-and-score on the final play of the Belk Bowl, but his most impressive play was in his 2022 debut, a one-handed interception in The Swamp. Playing in his final game as a Wildcat, let’s send him off with a bang by creating one more “How did he do that?” play.

A Decent Crowd

A quick scan of Ticketmaster shows plenty of good tickets still available. Hotel prices in Nashville for New Year’s Eve night are, shall we say, daunting, but if you’re willing to stay outside of downtown, there are some deals to be found. The 11 a.m. local time kickoff also makes a day trip possible. It’s hard to imagine right now, but the forecasted high for next Saturday is in the 60s, so if you’re even entertaining the idea of going to the bowl, strip off a few layers and let’s party in Music City.

A Josh Kattus Stiff-Arm

Who doesn’t want to ring in the New Year with another one of these?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sJuP_0juGRLSY00
(Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

Another Win in the Big Dog-Fense

Mark Stoops is 0-2 at Nissan Stadium as the Wildcats’ head coach. Vince Marrow is 1-0 as the Wildcats’ play-caller. He was wearing the headset for a 23-21 victory in the Gator Bowl. That win capped off a ho-hum season for the Wildcats and provided a little artificial momentum into the offseason, creating the perfect storm for a 10-win season in 2021. Let’s run it back.

A Music City Bowl Miracle: The Over

You’ve heard the jokes. Everybody’s making them. Two inefficient offenses will be without their starting quarterbacks against two elite defenses. Most have predetermined that this will be a slobber-knocker, but does it have to be? The total is 31, the lowest in the history of college football. Life’s too short to bet the under. Let’s kick off 2023 by defying all odds with an entertaining barrage of points in the Music City Bowl.

Win the turnover battle

No matter how you think the game will play out on New Year’s Eve, possessions will certainly be limited. Both Iowa and Kentucky are run-first offenses starting inexperienced quarterbacks. Both coaching staffs will try and win time of possession.

That means any turnover will be significant.

Despite an inefficient red zone performance against Louisville, the Cats were able to distance themselves from the Cards thanks to a plus-three advantage in the turnover column. Iowa consistently wins games under Kirk Ferentz thanks to timely takeaways.

If Kentucky can win the takeaway battle at Nissan Stadium, that should equal a win.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets run out at Missouri: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats opened SEC play with a big fat dud against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Wednesday night as they fell 89-75. Missouri came out HOT and Kentucky...um...did not. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders from the get-go and used the Cats’ calling card—run and gun—to beat them at their own game. It was over before it even started. Kentucky couldn't make shots and Mizzou couldn't miss as the home team went into the half with a 42-30 lead.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Social media flames Kentucky basketball for slow start against Mizzou

Kentucky basketball has consistently been among the nation’s strongest programs on the court over recent history, but that hasn’t quite been the case in the team’s latest contest against Mizzou — a team that has found success at the beginning of the season with some dark horse potential.
LEXINGTON, KY
kxgn.com

Darius Rucker to headline inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event

Darius Rucker has been announced as the headliner at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, set to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park just outside of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, with another guest act to be announced soon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw. A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changing the Pattern to Wet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are FINALLY coming out of the deep freeze and we’re going into a pattern that looks really wet to close out 2022 and to start 2023. We have a lot of rain coming before winter crashes back in. Speaking of winter, we are coming...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials say both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened. A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. Transportation officials said that road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday. A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph remained in effect.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owner Rebecca Richter says Crossings of Lexington has been open 30 years. For 28 of them, J.D. Elam has been coming through their doors. “My family, as of last year, I’m the only one left now,” said Elam. “So, these people are my family now, literally.”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy