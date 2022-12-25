ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Georgia DL signee Jamaal Jarrett's senior highlights

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
 3 days ago
Photo: Hudl

Georgia has all but guaranteed itself the No. 2 recruiting class in 2023 after signing 23 of 25 commitments over the past couple of days. It added a pair of transfer wide receivers and there’s still met on the bone for this class, that’ll be settled in February. The biggest guy in the class is 6-foot-6 350-pound nose tackle Jamaal Jarrett.

The Bulldogs have had a lot of success with mammoth defensive lineman under Kirby Smart and Jarrett seems to be the next in line. His senior season highlights show a mountain of a man who moves well laterally and plays with a nice motor.

Jarrett piled up 50 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception during the 2023 regular season. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 172 overall prospect and No. 18 defensive lineman per the industry-generated, equally weighted On3 Consensus. He’s the No. 4 player in North Carolina.

“One of the bigger defensive line prospects in the 2023 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-5 and around 365 pounds prior to his senior season. Strong, physical interior presence who overwhelms smaller offensive linemen with his girth and strength. Can forklift offensive linemen into the backfield when he plays with good pad level. A pure pocket pusher. Shows effort in running down plays in pursuit. Lacks ideal length at the position. Could also potentially play interior offensive line long-term. Does not test as a top athlete in the combine setting and could see some gains on that front as he reshapes his body at the college level. Significantly younger for the class, turning 17 years old in July prior to his senior season.” — On3 Scouting

The obvious comparison is to former Georgia standout Jordan Davis, who was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. Davis is also a North Carolina native. Time will tell if Jarrett can rise to that level but he’s ready to go ahead and start working on it.

“I’ll just be trying to learn as much as possible,” Jarrett, who has already practiced with the team as it prepares for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, said. “I’m already used to the d-line room, but I want to get used to being around the team a little bit more.”

