The 3-2-1: Three things learned, two questions, one prediction as Auburn enters SEC play

Welcome to the weekly Bracketology watchlist. Each week I will take a look at five games that should be on everyone’s radar for the upcoming week. Sometimes these games will be some of the most high-profile ones but sometimes they will be some games that have a big impact on a team’s season as they look toward March. When the bracket is revealed and we wonder why one team made the field and another didn’t, or why a team is seeded higher or lower than some expected, that seemingly innocuous November result can be just as meaningful as an early-round exit in a conference tournament.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO