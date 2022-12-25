ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpFmL_0juGQH2H00

Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff.

Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship.

The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.

"This is not something that is not important to us," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We have a lot that we can prove in this game."

The Tide and the Wildcats kick off ahead of the CFP semifinal clashes as No. 3 TCU plays No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State challenges No. 1 Georgia.

Alabama, which was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll, can show that perhaps it should have been included in the playoff on Saturday. The Tide's losses both came on the final play of the game against Tennessee and LSU, both of which were highly ranked at the time.

"It hasn't gone as we wanted to this season," running back Jahmyr Gibbs said. "So, we're trying to finish the season off right."

Quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and star defender Will Anderson have said they will play in the Sugar Bowl, but 15 Alabama players have entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Five of the departing players are offensive linemen and five more are wide receivers, leaving the Tide thin at those spots.

"We're going to play a really good team that plays sort of old-fashioned, tough, very disciplined, well-coached," Saban said. "So there's not any way to make it easy to prepare for a team like that."

Kansas State was unranked to start the season and didn't enter the rankings until after it improved to 3-1 with a 41-34 victory at Oklahoma on Sept. 24. But it has remained ranked ever since and secured the Sugar Bowl berth with a 31-28 overtime victory against previously unbeaten TCU in the Big 12 title game Dec. 3.

"It didn't even feel real for the first few days," offensive lineman Hayden Gillum said. "It's a surreal feeling and it's special but we've got a great opportunity coming up and we're gonna make the most of it, too."

The Wildcats have not had any opt-outs and star running back Deuce Vaughn said he won't decide about whether to leave early for the NFL until after the Sugar Bowl.

"The Sugar Bowl has been a game that I've wanted to play in since I was a little kid," Vaughn said. "Everybody wants to finish the thing the right way."

Alabama is favored by nearly a touchdown, but Kansas State has exceeded expectations all season.

"People are saying (the Tide) are having a down year for them and the fact that it's a down year and they're still ranked No. 5 tells you enough about Alabama," Wildcats quarterback Will Howard said. "We get to measure ourselves against the best and we feel like we're one of the best too."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision

Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl. He has eight sacks in 20 career starts, but is considering a potential return for 2023 along with defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Henry,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Connection

Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury

The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Connection

QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Connection

Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a memorial sticker on a Denver Broncos helmet in reference to American football player Demaryius Thomas before the game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion, ruled out Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for Sunday's game at New England with a playoff spot on the line. If the Dolphins (8-7) beat the Patriots (7-8) behind backup Teddy Bridgewater, and the New York Jets lose to the Seahawks at Seattle, Miami would earn an AFC wild-card spot and end a five-year playoff drought. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the official diagnosis...
The Connection

NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
534
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy