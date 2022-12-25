ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

By Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

FanSided

Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson

Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins

Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting

MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Burst pipe forces evacuation of Birmingham ATC tower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated. Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction

If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A delicious light meal that will satisfy you every time. AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows) 1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise. 2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden. 3....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Special Weather Statement / National Weather Service Birmingham AL

Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Including cities of Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, and Heflin. Slick or Snow Covered Roadways Possible This Morning. Light snowfall fell over portions of Etowah and Cherokee Counties last evening, leading to several reports of slick roadways and vehicle accidents. It`s possible that light snowfall also fell in areas of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties especially in higher terrain.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
