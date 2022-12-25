NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Most Haunted Places In America Is Here In This Alabama HouseLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson
Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
What stood out when Kansas State watched Alabama offensive film
There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game. Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for the Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome. In light of...
How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama
Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide battle to begin SEC competition.
Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins
Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
BREAKING POD: Crimson Tide goes to Transfer Portal for Big 10 tight end
Alabama picked up its first transfer of the portal season when former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced he will join the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. Join BOL publisher Tim Watts and senior analyst Travis Reier as they discuss the addition of Dippre and how his arrival might impact the tight end room moving forward.
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
opelikaobserver.com
Young Farmer Champions from Lee, Morgan, Calhoun Counties Reap Rewards of Hard Work
LEE COUNTY — Young Farmers from three Alabama counties left the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting Dec. 5 with extensive prize packages, courtesy of generous sponsors. After an intense Final Four round of competition, Discussion Meet winner Garrett Dixon of Lee County received a four-wheeler from First...
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
Burst pipe forces evacuation of Birmingham ATC tower
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated. Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to […]
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
wvua23.com
Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction
If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
wbrc.com
Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A delicious light meal that will satisfy you every time. AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows) 1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise. 2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden. 3....
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
weisradio.com
Special Weather Statement / National Weather Service Birmingham AL
Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Including cities of Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, and Heflin. Slick or Snow Covered Roadways Possible This Morning. Light snowfall fell over portions of Etowah and Cherokee Counties last evening, leading to several reports of slick roadways and vehicle accidents. It`s possible that light snowfall also fell in areas of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties especially in higher terrain.
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
534
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0