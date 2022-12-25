Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth
It's been a snowy December in Minnesota and the flakes aren't done falling yet. In a typical December, MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, gets 11.5 inches of snow. It's the second snowiest month on average, trailing the January's 12.1 inches. This year,...
northernnewsnow.com
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
What Were The Top Baby Names In Duluth For 2022 According To St. Luke’s?
What's in a name? A lot. The name we're given when we're born by our parents generally sticks with us for the rest of our lives. And just like a lot of other things - fashion, foods, activities - baby names seem to come and go; names that might have been popular decades ago seem to vanish with the trends.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
FOX 21 Online
Katie Lowes of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Talks Filming In Duluth, Local Talent Pool
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been about a month since the romantic comedy “Merry Kiss Cam” debuted on Hulu. The movie was shot in Duluth showcasing the city, UMD Bulldogs, Carmody Irish Brew Pub, The Heritage Sports Center and other locations. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted...
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
Highlights From Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s 2022 Year End Progress Report
As we get ready to turn the page on 2022 and look ahead to 2023, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took the time to update Northland residents on the accomplishments the city has made throughout the past year; at the same time, offering insight into what the priorities will be in the coming new year.
Electric + Gas Rate Increases For Superior Utility Customers In 2023
Even as the cold start to our winter season in the Northland settles down, comes news that most Superior utility customers don't want to hear: Rates for electric and gas are going up as of January 1, 2023. Superior Water Light and Power disclosed the news that the Public Service Commision gave the nod to their projected rate increases on December 20.
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees
The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
northernnewsnow.com
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road. No word on...
Pilot Program Would Provide $30K In Landscape Funds For Six Superior Homes
A pilot program in Superior that would provide funding to six owner-occupied homes for landscaping passed its initial hurdle. The Superior Planning Commision gave the green light to the spending investment; next stop is the full City Council for a final vote. The $30,000 in funding would feed the "pilot...
Duluth Salvation Army Nears $215,000 Kettle Goal After Huge Anonymous Donation
This is exactly the kind of story you love to hear about, especially during the Christmas season. Recently, the Duluth Salvation Army was lagging behind in their goal to raise $215,000 through their red kettle campaign. They believe that inflation and snowy weather were the main reasons donations were coming...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0