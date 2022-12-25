TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 36-year-old man who was a Border Patrol agent was sentenced to more than 12 years on bribery, narcotics, and firearms charges. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez from Vail, Arizona was also ordered to pay $151,000 in restitution to the U.S. Border Patrol because he was engaged in criminal activity says the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

