Slovakia scored three times within a 3:19 span in the second period en route to a 6-3 upset of Team USA during Wednesday's action at the world juniors. The U.S. carried a 2-1 lead into the middle frame, but Dalibor Dvorsky buried the equalizer midway through the period on the power play. Robert Baco gave Slovakia its first lead less than two minutes later, and Filip Mesar scored off a deflection 92 seconds after that.

8 HOURS AGO