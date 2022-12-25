Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
5 compelling World Junior Championship storylines
We hope you're all ready for more world juniors action. Thanks to extremely unique circumstances, the 2023 edition of the annual championship is coming at us from Halifax and Moncton a mere four months after the conclusion of the last tournament. The Canadians are the reigning champions as they took...
theScore
USA avoids upset with victory over Latvia
The United States survived an unexpectedly tough test in its opening contest en route to a 5-2 win over Latvia. Chaz Lucius scored the game-winner just 1:57 into the final frame on a backhander over the glove hand of Latvian netminder Patriks Berzins. Red Savage and Luke Hughes added goals as the Americans pulled away late.
theScore
Czechia's Jiricek plays vs. Canada after travel issues
Following weather-related travel issues, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek played in Czechia's upset victory over Canada in the team's first game of the world juniors. The 2022 sixth-overall pick played a major role in Czechia's surprising win, assisting on the Jaroslav Chmelar tally that lifted the score to 4-2....
theScore
Bedard's 7-point game ties Canadian WJHC record in dominant win over Germany
Connor Bedard tied the Canadian world juniors record for most points in a single game after putting up seven in the host country's 11-2 rout of Germany on Wednesday. Bedard joins Dave Andreychuk, Brenden Morrow, Mike Cammalleri, and Gabriel Bourque as the only Canadians to accomplish the feat, according to the Toronto Star's Kevin McGran.
theScore
Slovakia rides 2nd-period outburst to upset U.S. at WJHC
Slovakia scored three times within a 3:19 span in the second period en route to a 6-3 upset of Team USA during Wednesday's action at the world juniors. The U.S. carried a 2-1 lead into the middle frame, but Dalibor Dvorsky buried the equalizer midway through the period on the power play. Robert Baco gave Slovakia its first lead less than two minutes later, and Filip Mesar scored off a deflection 92 seconds after that.
theScore
Czechia stuns Canada in WJHC opening-day upset
Czechia shocked Canada to round out opening-day action at the world juniors, beating the defending gold medalist 5-2. The upset is Czechia's first win against Canada at the world juniors since 2013. Shane Wright scored the opening goal for Canada, but David Spacek and David Moravec combined to tally two...
Novak Djokovic forgives but won’t forget Australian visa saga as he prepares for Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic says there are no hard feelings on his return to Australia, but can’t guarantee he will ever completely move past the saga that torpedoed his 2022 Australian Open hopes and thrust him into the centre of a media frenzy. Djokovic was deported from Australia almost 12 months...
theScore
Canada's Guenther: Not going to 'Michigan' our way to the final
Dylan Guenther knows Canada needs to stop trying to score lacrosse-style goals after the team's disappointing World Junior Championship opener. "It's a skilled play. We're not going to 'Michigan' our way to the final," the alternate captain said Tuesday, according to The Canadian Press' Joshua Clipperton. "We're trying it a...
Comments / 0