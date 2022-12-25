With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.

1 DAY AGO