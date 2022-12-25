ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success

The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
EUGENE, OR
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season

The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Notre Dame Eyes Sam Hartman Transfer After QB Set ACC TD Record at Wake Forest

Notre Dame could end up with Sam Hartman after starting quarterback Drew Pyne announced his intention to transfer to Arizona State. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal with the Fighting Irish considered a "strong favorite" to land the former Wake Forest star who holds the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook

As we approach Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, few managers are still afloat in season-long fantasy leagues. Those still playing in Week 17 are most likely playing in championship games—or they've given up on season-long play and transitioned to daily fantasy sports (DFS). Making the wrong lineup...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report

NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed Hired as Bethune-Cookman's New Head Coach

Jackson State found plenty of success in the Southwestern Athletic Conference by hiring a Hall of Fame defensive back in Deion Sanders, and Bethune-Cookman is hoping to do the same. The Wildcats announced Tuesday that they are hiring Ed Reed as their next head football coach. Reed was a dynamic...
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17

The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
Bleacher Report

Report: NFLPA Reviewing Handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Latest Concussion

The Miami Dolphins are once again under fire for another questionable situation involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was placed in concussion protocol for the second time this season on Monday. According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, the NFL Players Association is "looking into the handling" of Tagovailoa, who played...

Comments / 0

Community Policy