7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says
The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign. There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro...
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17
In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.
Raiders' Derek Carr Benched, Jarrett Stidham Will Start at QB vs. 49ers
The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday he will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels opened the door for the move Tuesday. "I think there's a...
2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success
The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
Report: Chargers' Derwin James Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night's game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero noted that while sources have indicated no suspension is forthcoming, the player could still be fined. During...
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season
The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
ESPN: Notre Dame Eyes Sam Hartman Transfer After QB Set ACC TD Record at Wake Forest
Notre Dame could end up with Sam Hartman after starting quarterback Drew Pyne announced his intention to transfer to Arizona State. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal with the Fighting Irish considered a "strong favorite" to land the former Wake Forest star who holds the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes.
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook
As we approach Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, few managers are still afloat in season-long fantasy leagues. Those still playing in Week 17 are most likely playing in championship games—or they've given up on season-long play and transitioned to daily fantasy sports (DFS). Making the wrong lineup...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed Hired as Bethune-Cookman's New Head Coach
Jackson State found plenty of success in the Southwestern Athletic Conference by hiring a Hall of Fame defensive back in Deion Sanders, and Bethune-Cookman is hoping to do the same. The Wildcats announced Tuesday that they are hiring Ed Reed as their next head football coach. Reed was a dynamic...
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17
The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
Report: NFLPA Reviewing Handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Latest Concussion
The Miami Dolphins are once again under fire for another questionable situation involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was placed in concussion protocol for the second time this season on Monday. According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, the NFL Players Association is "looking into the handling" of Tagovailoa, who played...
