Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 29 – Jan. 1
2 NEWS has you covered with a list of events happening this weekend, Dec. 29 - Jan 1.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
dayton.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 10 shows of 2022 across the Dayton region
From local and regional premieres to classics and new works, here are my picks for the best productions of 2022. How lucky we were to finally receive the local premiere of this phenomenal Broadway blockbuster that managed to play all of its 16 performances in spite of the Omicron variant and a snowstorm. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s strikingly diverse, hip-hop depiction of the “ten-dollar Founding Father without a father” oozed finesse. In addition to Thomas Kail’s brilliant direction and Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler’s impeccable choreography, Ta’Rea Campbell’s fabulous portrayal of Angelica Schuyler dazzled with sophisticated flair.
PHOTOS: Get a peek at Dayton Raceway’s newest restaurant
Wahlburgers is most known for its burgers and milkshakes, but they also offer salads, beer and wine.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH
Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
NAACP, Dayton leaders speak on gun violence
The press conference will be held at the Dayton NAACP HQ at 915 Salem Ave. at 1 p.m., the release said.
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
dayton.com
5 cocktail recipes to ring in the new year
The countdown to 2023 is on! Dayton.com asked Buckeye Vodka and four Dayton restaurants/bars to share their favorite cocktail recipes to help you ring in the new year. Here is a list of five cocktails you can make at home:. 🍸 The Sparkletini by Buckeye Vodka. Ingredients:. 2 oz....
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Dayton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dayton.
dayton.com
New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook
Gionino’s Pizzeria, a franchise with two locations in the Dayton area, is expanding to Bellbrook. Franchise owner Tony Clark told Dayton.com he recently signed the lease for his third location at 4447 W. Franklin St. (Ohio 725) at Wilmington Pike. The pizzeria is located in the same shopping center as Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, which opened in late October.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
Comments / 0