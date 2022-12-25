Read full article on original website
The X-Men and the Micronauts #1-4 By Claremont, Mantlo & Guice For Marvel Comics
The X-Men and the Micronauts #1-4 (January – April 1984) Inked by Bob Wiacek (#1-4), Kelley Jones (#2) Colour by Bob Sharen (#1), Julianna Ferriter (#2-4) Spoilers (from thirty-eight years ago) As Bill Mantlo and Butch Guice’s time on Micronauts was coming to its close, they also created, with...
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men actor has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the upcoming film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re...
Ryan Reynolds Can Be the Pulling String for ‘Red Notice’ Co-star Dwayne Johnson’s MCU Debut
While everyone is hyped about Henry Cavill and his Superman not getting a sequel for Man of Steel, it seems Dwayne Johnson might also be looking for something else. James Gunn and Peter Safran have different visions for the DC’s future ahead. We are almost sure that you are forgetting a Marvel movie starring Ryan Reynolds. That could be another break for The Rock.
Latest Marvel News: Somebody else gets the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ as ‘Eternals’ gets retconned for the X-Men
The winds of change could be blowing through the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse, with folks other than Taika Waititi being singled out for the insanely polarizing reception to this summer’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. There’s been a lot of opinion-shifting going on in general, with several of the...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book Films Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Of course, fewer than ten were released in 2022, but putting them into a top 5 order of relative quality reveals how much potential still exists in the genre while also highlighting some of its unfortunate pitfalls. And with studios ever hungry to convert comics into films, they’d do well to pay attention what these five films did and how they fared at the box office and in public opinion.
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
Preview: It’s Time To Unleash Holy Hell On The Tech Gods In ‘Mosely’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Mosely #1, the premiere issue of their new five-issue limited series from Farmhand creator Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and letterer Andrew Thomas. In the hyper-technological world of the later 21st century, Mosely is a bitter old janitor on a...
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s New ‘X-Men’ Releases
“LOGAN LEADS THE HUNT FOR OGUN! The X-Treme X-Men have reunited to aid their comrade KITTY PRYDE, but as WOLVERINE leads the hunt for their mutual enemy OGUN, RACHEL uncovers a dark secret! And what does PURITY hope to gain in the chaos of the mutants’ battle? Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca take X-TREME to the next level in this issue!”
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
