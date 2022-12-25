ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Transportation Department calls on motorists to be more cautious after 10th snowplow involved in wreck

By By Idaho Press Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYGKj_0juGMY5C00

The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho.

Drivers have caused 10 crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said.

ITD issued the following tips and reminders for drivers:

n

Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends from the right side of the vehicle, which can be hard to see when the snow is flying. Drivers passing on the right and hitting the wing plow is the most common plow-related crash.

n

Give plows room to work and avoid their blind spots.

n

Be patient. The safest place to be is behind the plow.

n

Plows often work in tandem to clear multiple lanes. Never get in between the tandem plows.

n

If you are involved in a crash or stopped on the side of the road for any reason, please remain in your vehicle for your safety and for the safety of our plow operators.

“This issue affects everyone, not just the people involved in the crash. Every plow that is hit causes a domino effect making conditions worse,” operations foreman Shannon Thornton said in the release. “There are fewer plows on the road to deal with the snow that is still falling, and our crews have to spend precious time recovering equipment instead of plowing.”

To check road conditions before traveling, visit 511.idaho.gov or the Idaho 511 app. More winter driving tips are available at itd.idaho.gov/travel .

Comments / 20

Jose Torres
3d ago

a lot of people are stupid drivers here in Idaho just because you have snow tires or stud or 4x4 don't speed just because the speed limits say you can go 80 not in this weather I'm a truck driver if the roads are bad i go slower than I need to but i see big rigs go fast too.

Reply(2)
9
Shelly Deshon
3d ago

The snow plows job is to help keep the roads clear from winter weather.People need to remember that’s why they’re out there, not to pull over every second so that those of you in a hurry can speed by.The reality is that with snow comes slick conditions, now is not the time to complain that they’re blocking your way.Just saying

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

Don’t pass any snow plows! They will pull over where they can. For your safety, be patient and slow down!

Reply
4
Related
NBCMontana

US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
96.3 The Blaze

U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
IDAHO STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

USDOT Providing Idaho $1.3 Million in Additional Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Roads and Bridges Damaged by Flooding

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $1.3 million in Emergency Relief funds for use by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) as a down payment to offset cost of repair work needed to repair roads and bridges damaged by heavy floods in North Central and Northeastern Idaho earlier this year.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As big game herds are returning to their historic winter range across Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management is implementing off-highway-vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley. The goal of the closures is to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk in...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO (Idaho Statesman) — A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early snowpack figures look promising

TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fatal crashes, power out as waves and winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
CANNON BEACH, OR
98.3 The Snake

Buffalo, NY Can’t Compete With Idaho Winters

I had an opportunity to spend Christmas with family in Western New York State. I ended up passing because of the cost of the flights and now realize had I spent the weekend there, I would’ve been at my sister’s house where there was no hot water most of the weekend. I would’ve had to postpone a flight out of the Buffalo/Niagara Falls airport until Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy