coingeek.com

Global blockchain payments wallet, Centbee, raises $1 million pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures

London – December 23, 2022: Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures. Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing commitment to making Bitcoin – the original protocol in the form of BSV – easily usable and accessible to everyone. Unlike other blockchains, BSV is focused on utility, not speculation, and Centbee is working hard to further Bitcoin’s adoption as a true peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”
PYMNTS

State Bank of Vietnam Reports Progress in Cashless Payments Adoption

The State Bank of Vietnam is working to expand the use of cashless payments in rural areas. Thus far, mobile money, one of the financial solutions in Vietnam’s cashless payment system, has expanded to 72,000 point-of-sale (POS) locations across the country, with more than half of them being in regions that are remote, rural and isolated, Vietnam Economy News said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bulgaria-based Digital Asset Exchange Blockforia.com to Launch Operations

Blockforia.com, a Bulgarian cryptocurrency exchange, is announcing the go-live of its platform as 2022 comes to an end. The company reports that it will first begin “accepting customers in selected EU jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2023.”. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.

